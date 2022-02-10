RECAP: No. 4 Arizona rolls in 72-60 win over Washington State

Throughout the season, No. 4 Arizona has had a history of getting off to slow starts and having to climb back into the game. Against Washington State, the Wildcats avoided the slow start shooting 50% from the field. Coach Tommy Lloyd's team was able to continue the momentum and rolled 72-60 over the Cougars.

Coming into the game against Arizona (21-2, 11-1 Pac-12), the Cougars had been red hot and won their last five games in a row and have held opponents to 37% shooting from the field.

"They're well put together, and you have two guards that can shoot and score like that. And then you have two bigs that have that active energy, and they have a bunch of really nice role-players. So, I mean, they're a really good team," said Lloyd during his postgame press conference. "And we were just able to get into them defensively a little bit today and made things tough for them and that was the difference."

The Wildcats found a way to soften WSU's defense, shooting 49% from the field, and went 8 for 19 from the 3-point line.

""I really wanted to guard the 3-point line today, you know, half their attempts are from three and I just felt like if we could make it into a 2-point and free throw game that we'd be in good shape," said Lloyd on his team's 3-point defense.

On the defensive side of the court, Arizona stifled the Cougars' offense by holding them to 34% from the field and dominating 46-31 on the glass.

Another key defensive statistic for the Wildcats was their 3-point defense which allowed eight 3-point shots by WSU (14-8, 7-4) but on 32 attempts from beyond the arc.