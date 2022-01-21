RECAP: No. 3 Arizona routs Stanford 85-57 despite injury to key starter

Despite losing forward Azuolas Tubelis early in the first half to an ankle sprain according to play-by-play announcer Brain Jeffries, No. 3 Arizona (15-1, 5-0 Pac-12) routed Stanford (10-6, 3-3) 85-57 for 4-straight victory.

After leaving the game with an apparent ankle injury, Tubelis was seen on the bench in a boot on the injured ankle.

"High-character program win, you know, you're getting tested in different ways as the season plays. Whether it's unfortunate injuries or, you know, some tough calls, you know that I'm not saying they're bad calls, but just tough were some of your guys don't get to play as many minutes as they're accustomed, said coach Tommy Lloyd after his team's dominating victory. "And I thought we did a really good job is hanging with it today; it wasn't going perfect but, coming out playing a great second half was huge."

With the Wildcats being down Tubelis for most of the game, the bench stepped up for the second game in a row outscoring Stanford 45-26 in bench points.

Leading the way for Arizona off the bench was center Oumar Ballo, who saw extended playing time due to foul trouble for Christian Koloko throughout the game. Ballo put together a career-high 21 points on 7 for 8 shooting with six rebounds and two block shots.

"He's been working really hard, you know, and I'm so proud of Oumar because I've been with him for quite a while now. And during his development, things haven't come as easy as he would have hoped, or even I would have hoped but, sometimes you just got to hang with it, said Lloyd on Ballo's performance. "And there's just so much value in showing up every day with a positive attitude, which he's done and to come out and put on a performance like this when Koloko struggles with some foul issues and only by eight minutes is a special deal for him, and it's a special deal for our program."

Against Stanford, Arizona showed off its toughness as a team by dominating the paint 48-20 and collecting eight blocked shots versus the Cardinal.

"We talk about that, you know, we got to have a chip on our shoulder, we got to be edgy. We can't get out physical, and they're doing that on a daily basis. And we lost the battle of the boards, but you know, sometimes it's a little deceiving when a team shoots 30%, there's a lot of misses, and they're a great offensive rebounding team, said Lloyd on his team's toughness. "So, the mean 21 of them is too big of a number, but you know, I mean a team also shoots 30% and there's lots of rebounds to be had. The turnovers we did a good job pressuring them, but we had a few too many turnovers, and I'm trying to tighten up the reins on that just a little bit without us losing our pace and our creativity. So, you know, we're walking a fine line there, and yeah, I'm just so happy that our guys played a great second half today."

The Wildcats will continue their 3-game road trip with a match-up against Cal (9-9, 2-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Networks.