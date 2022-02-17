RECAP: No. 3 Arizona breezes to an 83-69 win over Oregon State

As has been a common theme for No. 3 Arizona this season, the team got off to a slow start against Oregon State but on the defensive side of the court. The Beavers were right in the game at the half, trailing 44-42 after shooting 46% from the field. Then, the Wildcats found their stride, locking in on both sides, and rolled to an 83-69 victory.

In the first half, the Beavers shot 46% from the field and went 6 for 13 from the 3-point line. Arizona's defense was able to turn things around, and OSU ended the game shooting 8 for 22 from beyond the arc.

Offensively Arizona (23-2, 13-1 Pac-12) was able to keep pace from start to finish shooting 53% from the field but struggled from the 3-point line going 4 for 17 for the game. More importantly, the Wildcats have had turnover issues throughout the season, but against Oregon State (3-21, 1-13) Arizona turned the ball over nine times to its 26 assists.

Leading the offensive charge for Arizona was forward Azuolas Tubelis, who scored a team-high 22 points on 8 of 14 shooting with seven rebounds and three assists with one turnover. Over the past five games, Tubelis has been averaging 19 points, 9.8 rebounds while shooting 63% from the field.

The combination of Tubelis and center Christian Koloko in the frontcourt was too much for the Beavers to handle. The duo combined for 38 points on 64% shooting from the field.



Not to be outdone, guard Benn Mathurin scored 20 points on 6 for 14 shooting while collecting two rebounds and two steals. Mathurin is another Wildcat that is clicking at the right time for Arizona; over his past four games, he has averaged 20.7 points while shooting 55% from the field. Thursday night's 20-point performance makes it 3-straight 20-plus-point games for Mathurin.

The Wildcats dominated the paint, outscoring the Beavers 52-28, and controlled the glass 42-32 to make it 9-straight games that Arizona has won the rebounding battle.

Arizona will wrap up the weekend with College GameDay coming to Tucson for the Wildcats' game against the Oregon Ducks (17-8, 10-4) with the game starting at 8 p.m. (MST) on ESPN.

Arizona leaders vs OSU Player Points Rebounds Assists Azuolas Tubelis 22 (8-14 FGs) 7 3 Benn Mathurin 20 (614- FGs) 2 1 Christian Koloko 16 (8-11 FGs) 9 1 Dalen Terry 8 (3-4 FGs) 5 5