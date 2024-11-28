RECAP: No. 24 Arizona comes out flat in 82-77 loss to Oklahoma

Although the Wildcats' offense struggled in this game. Arizona found itself trailing by three points and with the ball under 40 seconds left. However, after two missed 3-point attempts and a rebound by the Sooners, Oklahoma was able to close out the game at the line.

Well, the Wildcats got off on a slow start against Oklahoma (6-0) and struggled to find their offensive footing throughout most of the game. With the offense shooting X% from the field, the Sooners ran away with the 82-77 win over Arizona.

No. 24 Arizona has had its offensive issues this season with lackluster performances against Duke and has seen the offense go dead for several minutes throughout the course of several games.

Arizona's 3-point defense struggled against the Sooners, who went 12 of 29 from beyond the arc. However, in the second half is were things got bad as Oklahoma connected on 8 of 14 from distance.

Leading the charge for the Sooners was freshman guard Jeremiah Fears, who scored 26 points on 7 of 17 shooting. But where he killed the Wildcats was in the second have scoring 16 of his points while shooting 44% from the field and hitting two daggers from deep.

Every time Arizona was able to make it a single possession game, Oklahoma would have an answer and extend the lead back up to eight, or nine points. And it seemed that Fears was the one delivering the blow each time.



In the paint, Arizona's dominance of the boards ended as the Sooners were able to go blow for blow against the size of the Wildcats and won 38-34, which led to 12 second-chance points for OU.

Guard Caleb Love was able to help keep the Wildcats in the game with his 17 points but also wasn't very efficient from the field going 7 of 18 and shot 3-for-9 from the 3-point line. Love started the game going 3 of 6 from deep but missed his last three 3-point attempts.

Sloppy offensive play really hurt any momentum Arizona was able to collect as it tried to overcome a 13-point differential. The turnover led to 14 fastbreak points for Oklahoma.



Arizona will wrap up its Battle 4 Atlantis trip with a third place game against conference foe in West Virginia. The game will be televised on ESPN2 on Friday at 1 p.m. (MST) before UA head back home.