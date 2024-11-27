RECAP: No. 24 Arizona bounces back in 104-71 win over Davidson

Well, Arizona (3-2) bounced back and answer some of those questions with an impressive 104-71 win over Davidson. And one of the players in question for his performances this season was guard Caleb Love, who exploded on DC with a 20-point performance.

The losing streak and the performance on the court had fans and some media questioning if coach Tommy Lloyd and his Wildcats could turn things around and get back on track.

Coming into the 2024-25 season expectations where high like they always are for Arizona with the team starting the year at No. 10 but have fallen all the way down to No. 24 after back-to-back losses to Wisconsin and Duke.

Before the Davidson game, Love had been struggling to find his offense groove averaging 10.3 points and shooting 32% from the field and going 6 of 28 from the 3-point line. He just seemed off and a bit lost to start the season.

Not only did love get back on track against Davidson with his 20 points, he was able to put together efficient going 7 of 13 from the field and knocking down three 3-point buckets. Meanwhile he was able to snag five rebounds and four assists.

It was a theme of the night for Arizona as others that have struggled were able to get back on track and show the potential they bring to the roster. Guard Anthony Dell'Orso dropped 21 points while going 8 of 11 from the field.



In the low-post, forward Trey Townsend got things going and showed that he can score on all three levels of the court with his 17 points and two 3-point buckets.

Overall, Arizona got back to the basics by getting back in the paint and winning 50 to 28 in large part to the 47-31 domination the Wildcats displayed on the boards.

Leading the way on the glass for UA was forward Tobe Awaka with 10 and guard KJ Lewis, who had 10 boards as well.



Love didn't have the best offensive game with three points on 1 of 3 shooting from the field. However, he collected 10 rebounds, a block and a steal helping Arizona get work done on the defensive side of the court.

As a defensive unit, the Wildcats held Davidson's leading scorer Reed Bailey to just nine points on 3 of 11 shooting from the field. Coming into the game, Bailey had been averaging 19 points per game.

The Wildcats' defense held Davidson 38% shooting from the field and forced 12 turnovers that led to 14 points on the other end for UA.

Now, Arizona will play Oklahoma (5-0) on Thanksgiving Day at 3 p.m. (MST) on ESPN in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.