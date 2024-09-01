Saturday night No. 21 Arizona opened up its season under the light against New Mexico in what is one of the most highly anticipated seasons in recent memory. With the stars in the night sky, it was wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who was the brightest star of the night by setting a school-record 304 yards receiving to go along with a record tying four touchdowns helping secure the 61-39 win over the Lobos.
After dealing with a lower-leg injury that required a procedure at the end of spring football, McMillan didn't participate for the majority of training leaving some to question if he would be fully ready to go for the first game.
McMillan put those questions to rest and them some on Saturday night as he was the main catalyst racking up 10 catches for 304 yards with a record tying four touchdowns on the night.
"It feels amazing, man. The last four months I've been grinding. [I'm] ready to get back on the field," McMillan told ESPN following the game. "Being able to just play with my brothers again, it's just a true blessing. Regardless of the record man, I'm just excited to be back on the field with my brothers."
The performance by McMillan put him second all-time in receiving yards in a single game in Big 12 conference history. He became the only player in the history of college football to record 10-plus catches, 300-plus yards, 30-plus yards per reception and four-plus touchdowns in a single game.
The man throwing McMillan the ball had a great night as well as quarterback Noah Fifita went 19 of 31 passing totaling 422 yards and recording four touchdown passes. Fifita is now 9-2 as a starting quarterback for the Wildcats and has won eight-straight games.
Fifita was able to pick apart a Lobos' defense that refused to double cover McMillan and left him one-on-one against their defensive backs. This happened so often that Arizona only ran the ball nine times in the first half for 28 yards.
Arizona was able to balance its offensive attack in the second half and finished the game with 205 yards rushing on 26 carries and found the end zone four times.
Leading the charger in the backfield was transfer back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who rushed for 106 yards on 13 carries. Croskey-Merritt ripped off a 36-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
The Wildcats' defense struggled all game long to get stops. New Mexico's quarterback Devon Dampier totaled 390 yards with 130 coming on the ground.
In all, Arizona's defense gave up 471 yards and allowed the Lobos to have a balanced attack. The only positives on that side of the ball were turnovers where the Wildcats snagged two interceptions to give its offense some relief.
Arizona walks away with an underwhelming win over New Mexico despite the lack-luster performance by the defense. Now, the Wildcats will face Northern Arizona at home next Saturday.
