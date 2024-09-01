Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan set a school record with his XX yards in the game. (Photo by Darryl Webb | Associated Press)

Saturday night No. 21 Arizona opened up its season under the light against New Mexico in what is one of the most highly anticipated seasons in recent memory. With the stars in the night sky, it was wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who was the brightest star of the night by setting a school-record 304 yards receiving to go along with a record tying four touchdowns helping secure the 61-39 win over the Lobos. After dealing with a lower-leg injury that required a procedure at the end of spring football, McMillan didn't participate for the majority of training leaving some to question if he would be fully ready to go for the first game. McMillan put those questions to rest and them some on Saturday night as he was the main catalyst racking up 10 catches for 304 yards with a record tying four touchdowns on the night.



"It feels amazing, man. The last four months I've been grinding. [I'm] ready to get back on the field," McMillan told ESPN following the game. "Being able to just play with my brothers again, it's just a true blessing. Regardless of the record man, I'm just excited to be back on the field with my brothers."

The performance by McMillan put him second all-time in receiving yards in a single game in Big 12 conference history. He became the only player in the history of college football to record 10-plus catches, 300-plus yards, 30-plus yards per reception and four-plus touchdowns in a single game.