RECAP: No. 2 Arizona throttles Utah 97-77 in victory

Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa finished with a triple-double against Utah, the first for the Wildcats since 2004. (Rick Bowmer | AP)

Against Utah, No. 2 Arizona got off to a slow start and found itself tied at 27 with a little over seven minutes left in the half. Then, like a tale as old as time, the Wildcats flipped the mental switch and closed out the half on a 26-5 run. With all the momentum on their side, the Wildcats went on to throttle Utah 97-77 to secure win No. 25 of the season.



The Wildcats carried their hot shooting first half to the end of the game, shooting 52% from the field, and went 12 for 28 from the 3-point line. On the defensive side of the court, Arizona held the Utes to 40% shooting from the field and 9 of 25 from beyond the arc.

Leading the offensive charge for the Wildcats was guard Kerr Kriisa, who scored all of his 21 points in the first half while going 7 for 8 from the 3-point line. Although Kriisa didn't score a point in the second half, his impact on the game was still felt as she was able to snag seven rebounds and eight assists, finishing the game with his first career trouble-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. It is the first triple-double Arizona had had since the 2003-04 season when guard Andre Iguodala posted 14 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds in a 107-83 win over rival UCLA.

Arizona's starting lineup scored 83 points and featured two 20-point scorers, with Azuolas Tubelis dropping 23 points while shooting 67% from the field and grabbing five rebounds. Guard Benn Mathurin ended the game with 14 points, three rebounds and four assists while going 6 for 15 from the field. The 14-point game for Mathurin ends his 4-game streak of scoring 20 or more points in a game.

The Wildcats outscored Utah 46-34 in the paint and assisted on 24 of the team's 37 made baskets. The one issue for Arizona in the game was 16 turnovers that led to 12 points for the Utes. However, the statistic might be deceiving because the Wildcats turned the ball over seven times in the last six minutes of the game when the team was up by 22 points.

Arizona will end its Rocky Moutian road trip with a Saturday game against Colorado (18-10, 10-8) at 6 p.m. (MST) on ESPN2.

Arizona leaders vs Utah Player Points Rebounds Assists Kerr Kriisa 21 (7-11 FGs) 10 10 Azuolas Tubelis 23 (8-12 FGs) 5 1 Dalen Terry 14 (6-10 FGs) 3 4 Benn Mathurin 14 (6-15 FGs) 3 4