RECAP: No. 19 Arizona battles its way to a 74-67 win over Baylor

Not only did Veesaar put points on the board but he was able to stuff the stat-sheet by adding five rebounds, four assists and a block while going 4 of 6 from the field.

After the two losses coach Tommy Lloyd decided to go with a lineup change with forward Henri Veesaar making his first start of the season over Trey Townsend . The move by Lloyd seemed to pay off as Veesaar recorded a 13 points giving the Wildcats the edge they needed.

Coming into Monday night's game, No. 19 Arizona (18-8, 12-3 Big 12) was riding a two-game losing streak and looking to get back on track against a Baylor team that had only lost one game at home all season. Despite a tall task against a tough opponent, the Wildcats battled through a gritty Bears team walking out with a 74-67 win snapping the skid.

Although Veesaar was a symbol of consistency for the Wildcats, it was a full offensive effort with the team stacking up 20 assists, which led to 28 made shots on the night. Overall Arizona had an assist to turnover ratio of 1.54 while Baylor turned the ball over 12 times to its 11 assists.

Most nights Arizona is led in assists by its guards but against Baylor it was freshman Carter Bryant, who played the roll of the dime dropper with a team-high six assists to two turnovers.



Bryant was able to make an impact not only in the passing game but he collected six points and six rebounds off the bench for the Wildcats.

Arizona had everything working in the paint both offensively and defensively winning the battle of the boards 37 to 31 and dominating the low-post 42-34 over the Bears.

Now although Veesaar was great, it was Tobe Awaka, who had a team-high in points and rebounds with 14 and 12 recording his fourth double-double of the season.

Awaka against Baylor this season is averaging 11 points and 8 1/2 rebounds while shooting 63% from the field and hitting eight foul shots.

Getting back on track was critical for the Wildcats in their chase for a regular-season Big 12 Title. Allowing No. 5 Houston (21-4, 13-1) anymore room might put an end to those hopes as Arizona now has just five games remaining and trails the Cougars by two games.

Up next, Arizona will be back in McKale Center facing off against BYU (17-8, 8-6) on Saturday with the game tipping off at 8 p.m. (MST) on ESPN.