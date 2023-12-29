After leading early in the game 13-0 over No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 14 Arizona (10-2) saw its lead evaporator into a 24-13 OU lead late into the third quarter with the Sooners deep in UA territory making things look bleak. But, in one play everything changed when Dalton Johnson forced a ball lose and safety Gunner Maldonado ran it back 87 yards for the longest turnover return in program history during a bowl game. The Wildcats were able to use the momentum and score 25 unanswered points to clinch the program's fourth 10-plus win season beating the Sooners 38-24 in the Alamo Bowl. Arizona coach Jedd Fisch has turned UA around in just three seasons from going 1-11 in Year 1 to 10 wins in Year 3.

Maldonado created two turnovers with an interception and his fumble recovery for the touchdown. The performance won him Alamo Bow Defensive Player of the Game.

The two players that lifted the Wildcats on the offensive side of the ball were quarterback Noah Fifita, who totaled 354 yards passing while going 24 of 38 on his passes that led to two touchdowns. Then, on the receiving end of it was star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who hauled in a bowl game program-record 10 catches for 160 yards. What makes Fifita's performance that much more impressive was that the offensive line struggled without left tackle Jordan Morgan. The line allowed five sacks that totaled 47 yards. Still, he was able to find a way to make plays when his team needed it the most. Despite the great offensive performance by Fifita and McMillan, it was wide receiver Jacob Cowing, who won Alamo Bowl Offensive Player of the Game. Cowing scored the go-ahead touchdown and racked up seven catches, 152 yards and two touchdowns.