It looks like Tommy Lloyd’s message that there was room for growth following the loss at Washington State stuck with the Wildcats.

With Kevin Durant, UA’s Noah Fifita, Tetairoa McMillan, Miles Simon, Ka’Deem Carey and many other stars in the crowd attending the game, the UA, Arizona was able to get back on track and keep its undefeated home and winning after losses streak this season alive, taking down USC 82-67 Wednesday night at McKale Center.

"Arizona basketball is a show," UA head coach Tommy Lloyd said. "I wish we would have played better for everybody tonight, but at the end of the day we got the result that we needed and it didn't feel great but we did. ... We got to continue to get better and sometimes you go through these lulls in the season and you come out of them better but it's not easy, you got to keep fighting."

The UA was anchored by Caleb Love, who poured in 20 points with five 3-pointers, along with five assists.

Arizona, which couldn’t get anything going around the rim against the Cougars missing 17 layups, was able to score at will with contact around the basket against the Trojans, converting five and-ones.

"The and-one's are great," Lloyd said. "... I would like us to finish better overall, I think we're taking some crazy attempts, that's just something that's not been a part of Arizona basketball as long as I've been here. We need better discipline and shot selection even on our layups, we need to get paid."

The Wildcats had five scorers in double digits along with two players with double digits rebounds.

The UA was lights out to start the contest, knocking down 5-of-7 shots, including two 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the game, helping it go on a quick 14-4 run. The Trojans were able to come back cutting the lead to as few as four points, but the Wildcats were able to pull away going on a 13-7 run highlighted by a Jaden Bradley and-one and a KJ Lewis 3-pointer to take a 10-point halftime lead.

Unlike the first half, the Wildcats did not allow the Trojans to claw its way back into the game, with the help of the UA logging eight assists and eight steals to run away with its eight consecutive home victory of the season.

Arizona dominated the glass against USC, outrebounding it 46-37, including 11 more offensive rebounds (21), which led to 22 second chance points.

"I don't want to miss so many shots so there's not so many offensive rebounds available," Lloyd said. " I would rather have 12 or 13 offensive rebounds and six or seven more makes."

The Wildcats (13-4, 4-2 Pac-12) will host UCLA on Saturday at 2 p.m.