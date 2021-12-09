RECAP: No. 11 Arizona cruises, 94-65, over Wyoming

Wednesday night, No. 11 Arizona (8-0) hosted Wyoming (8-1) in a battle of two unbeaten teams. The Wildcats opened the game on an 11-2 run and kept a firm grip running away with a 94-65 victory over the Cowboys.

""Well, I didn't expect that. I'm really proud of the guys that came out with tremendous effort. They played with effort, fire and great intelligence. "It's one of those deals, we talked about going one for one you one opportunity to do something and you don't want to go zero for one, and these guys are going one for one, whether that's possession-by-possession, assignment by assignment, or game-by-game, so I'm incredibly proud of them," said coach Tommy Lloyd after a dominating performance by Arizona.

Arizona's offense was red hot against Wyoming, shooting 53% from the field and going 11 for 28 from the 3-point line.

The starting lineup for Arizona combined for 71 points and was led by the three headed monster of Benn Mathurin, Azuolas Tubelis and Kerr Kriisa scored 58 points.

"I love high IQ, basketball so we teach it every day. We always tell our guys. We're not worried about our plays. We're worried about teaching how to play. I want our guys making beautiful plays on their own. "To me, that's the beauty of the game. And so that's what we try to work on and develop with concepts and repetition and they're doing a great job and they're buying in and the cool thing is they become the owners of the process. And I just kind of help them, and I think that's what we're developing right now," said Lloyd on his team's style of play.

Arizona finished the game with 23 assists to 10 turnovers; the Wildcats were No. 3 in the NCAA in assists to turnover ratio at 1.81, according to NCAA.com. Only Northwestern, Duke and Iowa are ahead of the Wildcats.

"I just can say that. I love this pace. Because how we move the ball now is a high-level of basketball, we just need to continue playing with that pace, and we will do good things in the future," said Tubelis on the rhythm of the game.

After having a 29-point game against Oregon State, Mathurin followed the performance up with a double-double against the Cowboys, scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

In the last two games, Mathurin has scored 53 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and collected five assists while shooting 62% from the field.

"I was being too hard on myself. Coach Lloyd told me to let loose and be simple. Let the game come to me. And obviously, the game will go the right way for me. I'm getting used to the style of play. I'm getting more comfortable and giving max effort," said Mathurin on his development this season.

Through the first three games of the season, Mathurin was averaging 12 points and shooting 33% from the field. From game four to now, he is averaging 20 points while shooting 55% from the field.

""He's awesome. He's playing really good. It's how he slowed it down and passed the ball today. Those were plays like in a Sacramento State game; He had three times he forced the ball in transition and turned it over in the first half. "And I told Ben, Ben It's not against the rules for you to push the ball, but you're so much better when you're out in front, and you're on the receiving end of the play. I think you had one charge on the left side and the first half today. But then that was his only turnover and then he had some incredibly mature plays, and then just the offensive rebounding. I mean, it's like it's a difference-maker; you go from an average player who your teammates have to serve. Now he's serving the team and he's making plays on broken plays. And that's really hard to play against," said Lloyd on what Mathurin has done since the first three games of the season.

Arizona will now travel to play Illinois (7-2) Saturday at 3 p.m. (MST) on FOX. The Fighting Illini are coming off an 87-83 win over Iowa.

Arizona leaders vs Wyoming Player Points Rebounds Assists Benn Mathurin 24 (10-16 FGs) 10 5 Azuolas Tubelis 17 (7-12 FGs) 8 1 Kerr Kriisa 17 (6-12 FGs) 1 5 Justin Kier 13 (5-9 FGs) 3 3