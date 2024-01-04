For the last 72 hours, Tommy Lloyd didn’t mention the Stanford game. He moved on. It appeared the Wildcats did the same, stamping a statement turnaround game.

The UA routed Colorado in a similar fashion to how Stanford beat them five days prior, nailing 11 three-pointers (seven in the first half), and fixed their perimeter defense issue, only allowing the Buffs to shoot 4-15 from 3-point range for a 97-50 conference home opening victory.

This is the Wildcats’ largest margin of victory in a conference game since 1997. Arizona is now 14-0 in games following losses under Tommy Lloyd, with an average margin of domination.

Kylan Boswell catalyzed this turnaround performance for the Wildcats — and himself, pouring in 14 points, four assists and four steals.

This present mentality was illustrated by the Wildcats starting the game by going on a 16-6 run in the first four minutes of the game anchored by two 3-pointers by Kylan Boswell, who last game shot 1-7 from behind the arc, to force the Buffaloes to call timeout. The 3-point frenzy didn’t end there with Boswell hitting 2 more, along with KJ Lewis, Jaden Bradley and Pelle Larsson nailing one. The Wildcats weren’t just effective offensively from the perimeter, however, scoring seven more points in the paint and eight more rebounds to lift them to a convincing 27-point halftime lead.

The Wildcats' fast-paced efficient play didn't end in the first half, with the UA outshooting the Buffs 62-40% despite rotating in their bench players throughout in the second half. The bench contributed 25 points in the team's second half efforts.

Their defense also didn't let up, collecting 10 steals in the second period.

Arizona finished the game shooting 56.3% from the field.

The Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) will host Utah (11-2, 2-0) on Saturday evening. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.