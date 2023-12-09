For the first time since the 2015 Elite Eight that haunts the minds of all Wildcats fans, No. 1 Arizona (8-0) hosted No. 23 Wisconsin (7-3) but this time there was no Frank Kaminsky, or Sam Dekker to shoot their team back in a game as UA ran away with a dominating 98-73 win over the Badgers. At the heart of the blowout win for the Wildcats was a run-of-death in the first half with the game tied at 23 all and Arizona went on a 20-2 run where the only points the opponent scored came at the foul line.

The size, depth and speed of the Wildcats proved to be too much for Wisconsin to handle as Arizona was able to get whatever it wanted on the offense side of the court while dictating the tempo of the game. As a team, the Wildcats shot 58% from the field while going 12 of 26 from the 3-point line. But, the most impressive thing about Arizona's offense was its ability to limit turnovers with 26 assists to just seven turnovers.

It was another game where Arizona's enter starting lineup was in double figures, but leading the charge was forward Pelle Larsson, who dropped a career-high 21 points while knocking down all four of his 3-point attempts. Plus, Larsson was able to make an impact outside of scoring the ball as he collected four rebounds and four assists in his 30 minutes on the court. He finished the night was a plus-minus of 28, which was tied for first on the team. The Arizona backcourt wasn't to be out done though as Caleb Love and Kylan Boswell combined for 30 points on 11 of 23 shooting from the field. The two guards had 14 assists to just three turnovers. On the defensive side of the court, the Wildcats stifled Wisconsin's offense by holding it to 41% shooting from the field and winning 39-30 on the glass. And even though the Badgers only turned the ball over eight times, Arizona totaled 19 fastbreak points. One of the keys to the game for Arizona was slowing down forward Steven Crowl, who had been averaging 12.2 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 60% from the field. But, against the Wildcats defense and the presences of Oumar Ballo, Crowl had just 11 points and two rebounds while going 5 of 9 from the field.

Now, the Wildcats will head east to face No. 4 Purdue (9-1) in Indianapolis in Gainbridge Fieldhouse for an AP Poll Top 5 showdown. The game will be streamed on Peacock with a tip-off time of 2:30 p.m. (MST).