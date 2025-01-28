RECAP: McKale magic helps Arizona pull off an 86-75 (OT) win over No. 3 ISU

Before the half-court shot, Love had been struggling and had gone 1 of 10 from the 3-point line. He finished the game scoring 22 points and hitting his last three 3-point attempts. In all he finished going 8 of 22 from the field and thanks to a shooter's mentality overcame a rough stretch to lift his team passed Iowa State

From that point on, The Wildcats outscored the Cyclones 15-4 in overtime as Love hit two more 3-point buckets to help secure Arizona's first AP Poll Top 10 win of the season.

Throughout the history of Arizona (14-6, 8-1 Big 12) basketball, there have been moments that last a lifetime with plays hitting unbelievable shots, making defensive stands and game sealing plays in McKale Center. Friday night, guard Caleb Love edged his name in what fans call "McKale Magic," when he hit the 55-foot game-tying 3-point bomb to send things into overtime at 71-71 against No. 3 Iowa State.

Before the game-tying shot, Arizona's offense struggled down the final stretch of the game and had gone into a scoring drought where the team hit just one field goal attempts in the last 3:40 of the game. That one made attempt was Love's half-court shot.

Although there was a scoring drought, from beginning to end, this was a defensive slug fest that felt like a heavyweight fight between two of the better teams in the conference. Overall, Arizona's defense answered the bell and Iowa State to 43% shooting from the field and was forced into 18 turnovers.

Those 18 turnovers resulted into 22 points on the other end for Arizona, which finished the night with 17 fastbreak points.

Everyone on the court for Arizona played outstanding defense, it was truly one of the best defensive efforts as a unit that UA has put together in a long time and maybe the best in the Lloyd era.

However, the three players that really led the defensive charge for the team were guards KJ Lewis and Jaden Bradley and forward Carter Bryant. All three players were able to get their hands in the passing lane and create chaos for the Cyclones' offense. The trio combined for nine steals and three blocked shots.

This is one of the most physical games Arizona has played in recent memory and one that had the feel of an Elite Eight style to it. And even though a lot can be side about Love and his late game heroics, the defenses ability to lock in and the play of the bench, what might've been the x-factor for UA in this game was the play of center Tobe Awaka.



Awaka was not only a defensive anchor in the middle of the paint for UA, he was able to collect any rebound that went in his direction.

As a team, Arizona won 40-39 on the glass. However, Awaka recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Four of those rebounds were offensive, which gave the team another chance at points.

In the last two games, Awaka has racked up 27 rebounds to go along with his 25 points while shooting 83% from the field.

There are players that know their role and then their are players like Awaka that not only buy into their role, they thrive and become an x-factor at what they do best.

With the win, Arizona takes sole possession of second place in the current Big 12 standings and sit just a half game behind No. 6 Houston (16-3, 8-0) for the top spot. These two programs only play once this season and yes, it is in Tucson on Feb. 15 with a noon tip that could decide who wins the regular season crown.

Now, the Wildcats will a couple extra days to get ready for their next game as Arizona travels up north to take on in-state rival ASU (11-8, 2-6) on Saturday at 11 a.m. (MST) with the game being televised on CBS.