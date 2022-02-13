RECAP: Madi Conner leads No. 6 Arizona in revenge win over rival ASU

Just days after losing its last meeting, No. 6 Arizona got the revenge it was seeking by beating in-state rival Arizona State, 62-58, at McKale Center on Sunday afternoon.

Despite a back-and-forth game that saw both teams dominate at times, the Wildcats were able to take over late in the game using their defense to hold off ASU’s offense.

Tied 57-57 with 1:33 to play, UA was able to hold the Sun Devils to just one point the rest of the game to earn the victory after losing to its rival by four points Friday in Tempe.

Led offensively by forward Cate Reese who had 17 points, the Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) had one of their better shooting games of the season going 58% from the field. However, free-throw shooting remains a concern as the team struggled by just shooting 52% from the line.

Like it did Friday, Arizona finished the game with 27 rebounds. Only this time the Sun Devils ended the day with only 22 rebounds instead of 42 with the Wildcats playing more aggressively in the revenge game.

Forward Koi Love gave Arizona that aggressive defensive spark that they needed. Love played true to her team role Sunday.

“Honestly, my team needs me. I can’t be in foul trouble. I can’t not be there. I can’t not have my defensive assignments. I can’t not get rebounds and not score the ball. I know my team needs me on both offense and defense so just being there for them. I’m just trying to win,” Love said.

The junior forward scored three of Arizona’s final five points in the team’s victory.