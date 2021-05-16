RECAP: Garrett Irvin throws complete game as Arizona takes series from UW

Arizona has not had a complete game thrown by a pitcher since 2019. That changed Saturday night as left-hander Garrett Irvin went the distance for the Wildcats in what ended as a 4-1 victory for UA over Washington.

Irvin (5-1) kept the Huskies' offense in check just a night after the two teams combined for 33 runs to open their three-game series. The junior struck out six batters and allowed just one walk during his time on the mound against 36 batters.

Washington was able to get runners in scoring position in five of the nine innings, but Irvin took advantage of better play from the UA defense to escape those situations and seal the victory for the Wildcats.



Irvin has now pitched at least six innings in six of his starts this season with two of his best performances of the year coming in the last two weeks.

The Huskies did a good job of keeping the Arizona bats quiet throughout the night, but UA's offense has made it a habit of coming through in important situations this year.

After UW tied the game in the second inning, the Wildcats took the lead back on a two-out single from third baseman Tony Bullard that brought in Jacob Berry and Daniel Susac.

Outfielder Mac Bingham gave the Wildcats a bigger cushion in the seventh inning when he flied out to left field allowing center fielder Donta' Williams to score from third base extending the lead to three runs.

The win sealed Arizona's seventh series victory during Pac-12 play this season. It is also the first time the Wildcats have won all of their home conference series since Jay Johnson took over as head coach.

Arizona will look for a series sweep Sunday when it hosts UW in the final Pac-12 game at Hi Corbett Field this season. First pitch for series finale is set for 11 a.m. MST.