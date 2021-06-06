RECAP: Garrett Irvin leads Arizona over UCSB with complete game shutout

Arizona left-handed pitcher Garrett Irvin has been able to find his rhythm late in the season, and Saturday it turned into his second complete game performance of the year. The junior shined for the Wildcats in what ended as a 4-0 win over UC Santa Barbara to help UA advance to the Tucson Regional final on Sunday.

Irvin continued Arizona's impressive streak of pitching this week as he didn't allow a walk throughout his nine innings Saturday night. The Wildcats have yet to allow a walk through two games in the postseason.

It wasn't just that Irvin shutdown another opponent that made his performance so impressive Saturday. He did so against a team that was coming off a big offensive showing the previous day. The Gauchos scored 14 runs on Oklahoma State to advance to Saturday's game against UA, but the UCSB offense struggled to get anything going against Irvin.

The Big West's runner-up only mustered three hits against Irvin Saturday night while the UA starter was able to strikeout 10 batters during his latest impressive performance.

"I think as the game goes on I think I get into trouble when I get too comfortable," Irvin said about his mindset Saturday. "I think you could fall into the trap of, 'Oh, I'm rolling tonight' and start leaving balls up or leaving balls down the middle. So, I would try to make it a challenge to make each inning better than my last.

"I think I had to stay aggressive, and if I didn't stay aggressive then they would've taken advantage because they're a really good hitting team."

Building on that mentality Irvin, who said his slider was his best pitch Saturday against the Gauchos, put together many impressive innings throughout the game. However, his best came in the seventh when he needed just four pitches to get three outs.

UA third baseman Tony Bullard joked after the game that it was the half-inning of his life, alluding to how quickly it went.

While Irvin kept his pitch count under control throughout the game, the same could not be said for UCSB starter Michael McGreevy. The standout right-hander came into the game having lost just one game this season, but patient at-bats from the Wildcats made him work and he eventually lasted just six innings after throwing 118 pitches.

Four different UA players come up with at least two hits on the night with McGreevy ultimately giving up seven hits and two runs during his time on the mound.

Among the most productive Arizona hitters in the game was Bullard, who finished the night with three hits, including his fifth home run. The two-run shot in the eighth inning help seal the victory.

The sophomore entered the postseason as Arizona's hottest hitter having won the Pac-12 Player of the Week award coming off a strong series against Dixie State last weekend. Four of his five home runs this season have come in UA's last four games. He has also had at least two hits in seven of the last 11 games.

"I feel like I'm just using my legs more," Bullard said of his recent surge at the plate. "I feel like my stance now is a lot lower than it previously was. So, just being able to use my hips and my legs and my swing, I feel like that's helped a lot."

Arizona now sits in the top spot heading into Sunday's game. The Wildcats will have to win just one more game to advance to the super regional next week while UCSB and Oklahoma State will play in an elimination Sunday to determine which team UA will face in the evening.

The Wildcats will play the winner of the first matchup Sunday at 6 p.m. MST. If UA loses that matchup there will be another game Monday to determine the winner of the Tucson Regional.

Arizona has played in two different types of matchups so far, but head coach Jay Johnson sees that as an advantage for his team.

"It's critically important," Johnson said. "It's something we emphasize. Any type of game, any type of field, any type of opponent, any type of condition, wind blowing in, wind blowing out and we pride ourselves on that. Very proud of the team tonight."