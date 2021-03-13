GOAZCATS - RECAP: Errors prove costly in Arizona's 10-9 loss to Wichita State

Errors have been an issue for Arizona at different points in recent seasons. The Wildcats looked to have ironed out those problems to begin the 2021 season and it helped contribute to a 10-game winning streak over the last few weeks. Friday night, defensive miscues brought that streak to an end as UA dropped the second game of its three-game series with Wichita State, 10-9, after committing five errors on the evening.

The defensive issues weren't the only cause for the one-run loss, but without them the Wildcats almost certainly would have extended their winning streak and moved into the weekend up 2-0 on the Shockers.

Only four of the Wichita State runs were earned and the errors weren't limited to just one spot on the field. Three of the four members of the infield were credited with at least one error while UA right fielder Ryan Holgate also had a miscue on a dropped fly ball. That comes the night after center fielder Donta' Williams dropped a fly ball that allowed two unearned runs to cross the plate.

Arizona (11-3) weathered that storm Thursday evening but couldn't do the same Friday despite scoring nine runs against the Shockers.

"We just didn't play good catch," UA head coach Jay Johnson said. "... We certainly can play better, we have played better and will play better tomorrow. ... I just think it's a day-to-day game and I don't have any less confidence or faith in our defense as a whole or those particular players because they made some mistakes tonight.

"We made some mistakes and baseball will reward the team that plays that best and that was Wichita State. They handled the ball a little bit better, a lot better."

Arizona's offense had some success against the Shockers and managed to knock Wichita State starter Spencer Hynes out of the game after just 2 1/3 innings. However, every time the Wildcats gained control the Shockers would respond.

Eventually, a throwing error by shortstop Jacob Blas allowed the tying run to score in the seventh inning ahead of a double by Wichita State catcher Ross Cadena that brought in the eventual game-winning run.

"It felt like about six times we had a chance to either extend the lead or continue to move the offense for another big inning and in several three-ball counts they found a way to get us out," Johnson said. "So, tip your hat to their bullpen. I think in all three phases. We needed to pitch better than we did, we certainly needed to play better defense and we left a little on the table offensively tonight."

UA's offense helped the Wildcats climb out of an early five-run hole in the second inning when Arizona responded with four runs in the bottom half of that inning. A single from freshman catcher Daniel Susac brought in first baseman Branden Boissiere to tie the game in the third inning before third baseman gave UA its first lead when he brought in second baseman Kobe Kato on a fielder's choice in that same inning.

The Wildcats found themselves in that early hole after a rough second inning for starting pitcher Chandler Murphy. The freshman allowed three singles to open the inning and then made a bit of an errant throw on a bunt attempt that resulted in an error for Bullard at third base.

Two more singles in that inning brought around three more runs across the plate before the Wildcats were even able to get up to bat for a second time.

UA turned to Ian Churchill in the fourth inning before going to senior Vince Vannelle in the seventh inning. He inherited a runner on third base before the error by Blas took place allowing the tying run to come home. Vannelle, who took the loss in the game, then gave up the game-winning hit on the double by Cadena.

Despite the loss the Wildcats are looking forward to the series finale on Saturday with the hope of putting Friday night's defensive problems behind them.

"I think by forgetting about tonight and continuing to work together as a team it's gonna show everyone a lot what kind of players we are," Boissiere said. "I know we're gonna come out tomorrow and fight every pitch, every inning so it'll be fun."

The third game of the series is set for another 6 p.m. start at Hi Corbett Field. UA will finish the weekend on Sunday in a game against Air Force, which is playing Wichita State in the afternoon game on Saturday before the Shockers face the Wildcats in the evening.