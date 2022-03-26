RECAP: Errors prove costly as No. 11 Arizona drops series opener to UCLA

Despite momentum being on their side following a series sweep last weekend, No. 11 Arizona struggled to replicate the magic in the first game of its weekend series against UCLA, losing the contest 10-2 on Friday.

The Wildcats (16-6, 5-2 Pac-12) were unable to overcome a UCLA grand slam in the sixth inning that allowed the Bruins to take a 6-0 lead and all but seal the victory.

The home run from UCLA shortstop Cody Schrier interrupted what was a relatively strong start to the night on the mound for pitcher TJ Nichols, who left the game after 5 1/3 innings and 99 pitches.

After coming in for Nichols in the sixth, relief pitcher Quinn Flanagan struggled and gave up the game-sealing grand slam that gave the Bruins their comfortable lead.

Eric Orloff came in to close out the sixth inning and was on the mound for three innings overall for the Wildcats. He ended the night striking out five of the 12 batters he faced.

“He did a great job,” UA head coach Chip Hale said of his freshman relief pitcher. “He did the same thing in New Mexico. He kind of started off slow in New Mexico and then I think he struck out three guys with the bases loaded. So he’s showing us that he can pitch in important innings. Part of the reason why we got Quinn out of there so quick was so he can come back tomorrow and Sunday. Just wanted to limit his pitch count.

“And so E got a chance to go in there and eat up some innings, and he threw a lot more pitches and got a lot more outs than we thought we were gonna get out of him.”