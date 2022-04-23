RECAP: Chase Davis' walk-off home run lifts Arizona to win over ASU

Chase Davis called game.

On a thrilling night that saw Arizona and rival Arizona State tied up at six after nine innings, Davis hit his 12th home run of the year and first career walk-off homer in stylish fashion. His 414-foot shot through the wind landed on top of the Terry Francona Hitting Center to give the Wildcats the 7-6 victory in the 10th inning.

In a game where the emotions were high, Davis delivered a perfect ending for UA on the first night of its weekend series against ASU.

“I think so far it is,” Davis said postgame about his walk-off hit being his best home run. “But I don’t settle. I just want to keep on going, but I think it feels really good to be able to do that. I take pride in that, but I’ll come out ready to go tomorrow.”

Davis first career walk-off home run, which was Arizona’s first since Cal Stevenson hit one in 2017, came with no different approach than what he would have had during any other at-bat.

“I think it’s just simplifying everything,” Davis said. “Because after Dan [Susac] just got out, I was like ‘I gotta get on base. It’s extra innings and I gotta help the team win.’ You know the first hack I took was a swing I was just trying to put the ball in play, but the one I hit right there I was really just trying to hit a line drive.

“So I think just getting on base and helping the team win and just give us the best chance possible.”

Davis’ walk-off was set up by some late offense from Arizona (27-12, 12-7 Pac-12).

After ASU scored in the eighth inning to make it a 6-4 game, the Wildcats scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie it back up when Davis drew a walk followed by a triple from Mac Bingham that put the game back within one run.

After Bingham got on base, Tommy Splaine tied it up with a base hit that allowed Bingham to score.