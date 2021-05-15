RECAP: Big inning costs Arizona in series finale against UCLA

No. 8 Arizona looked to be in control early in its final game of the weekend against No. 2 UCLA. The Wildcats were able to get on the scoreboard early with a single from Peanut Martinez that brought in a run in the second inning.

That lead would only last until the top of the fifth when the Bruins showcased their ability to score runs in a hurry with seven runs come across the plate in that frame. UA (36-13, 12-10 Pac-12) would tack on one more run but the damage was done with UCLA earning a series victory after Saturday's 7-2 win at Rita Hillenbrand Stadium.

Things fell apart for the Wildcats early in the fifth as head coach Mike Candrea turned to his third pitcher of the game. Senior Alyssa Denham walked the first batter she faced before giving up a single forcing the Wildcats to have to make another change.

Devyn Netz then entered the game and surrendered the Bruins' first run of the game on a play that ended with an error from shortstop Jessie Harper. After intentionally walking Rachel Garcia to load the bases, Netz walked the next batter on seven pitches allowing the Bruins to take a lead.

A double to center field from Maya Brady brought in two more runs for UCLA (41-4, 19-2) before first baseman Kinsley Washington broke the game open with a three-run home run to left.

The Wildcats then went back to Mariah Lopez to finish the game as she quieted the UCLA bats over the final two innings after throwing two scoreless innings to open the afternoon.

Candrea said after the game that his plan was to use each of his pitchers for two innings, but some elbow soreness for Denham changed that plan.

Lopez and Hanah Bowen combined to keep the Bruins scoreless for 6 2/3 innings on the day with only three hits being surrendered during their time in the circle. That duo combined for all eight of Arizona's strikeouts on the day.

The Wildcats had opportunities to jump on Garcia, UCLA's top pitcher, early in the game after loading the bases with one out in the first. A foul out from Sharlize Palacios and a strikeout from Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza ended that chance for UA with all three runners left on base.

Arizona found a spark in the bottom of the sixth inning when Palomino-Cardoza opened the inning with a walk before first baseman Carlie Scupin singled giving the Wildcats some late life. Allie Skaggs entered the game as a pinch hitter and dropped a base hit down the line in right to tack on another run for UA as Palomino-Cardoza came in to score.

The Wildcats will now await word on their positioning in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The announcement for the field of 64 teams is set to be released Monday at 6 p.m. MST on ESPN2. UA is expected to be in position to host a regional, but could end up on the road for the super regional round.

The postseason is set to begin May 21.