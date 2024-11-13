RECAP: Arizona turns on the jets in second half to beat UNLV 75-66

It was another undisciplined effort for Arizona (4-0) who again had more turnovers with 21 than assists with 14 which is where UA doesn't want to be.

Still, the Cats made more plays late in the game when it mattered the most earning the biggest victory of the young season winning 75-66 over UNLV (2-1) to remain undefeated at home.

Truly a game Arizona should've lost as it entered the fourth quarter with 20 turnovers to just 16 field goals, but a key that moved things over the hump was the increased production from deep.

“We are turning the ball over way too much,” Barnes said. “We need to be at 20 assists and like, this team probably like 13 turnovers. That’s way too many. We won’t win that many games in the Big 12 if we don’t correct that.”

It was a season-high amount of three's made going 9-for-17 which was good for 51% made meaning that the minimal makes were for the most value.

“I’ll take this 3-point shooting percentage,” Barnes said. “I don’t know if we’re going to see that too often. We shot better from the three than the two.”

The catalyst for the comeback though? Freshman guard Lauryn Swann who was on a different planet Tuesday night.

Swann didn't play the entire first half yet scored a team, season and career-high 19 points all in the second half to thrust the Wildcats to a comeback win.

“Lauryn Swann was huge tonight,” head coach Adia Barnes said. “Did not play in the first half. As a freshman, she could’ve hung her head. Came out firing, doing what she does and just really proud of what she did.”

In 19 minutes, she was 8 of 9 from the field and was perfect from the 3-point line going 2-for-2 from deep.

The Wildcats outscored the Lady Rebels 29-16 in the final quarter and may have not pulled it off if not for an explosive Swann breakout performance.