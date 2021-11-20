RECAP: Arizona tested in 82-78 OT victory over Wichita State

After a close 40-33 first half, Arizona (4-0) got off to a fast start against Wichita State (3-1) in the second half and led at one point 54-40 before the Shockers came storming back and forced overtime. The Wildcats were able to hold on and win a gritty 82-78 game to await the winner of the Michigan-UNLV game.

Arizona forward Benn Mathurin shinned as bright as the Vegas lights, scoring 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for a double-double while going 8 for 15 from the field. Not to be outdone, forward Azuolas Tubelis and center Christian Koloko combined for 29 points and 17 of the team's 47 rebounds. Koloko posted a double-double and had four block shots making him the anchor of the Wildcats defense against Wichita State.

The defense for Arizona held the Shockers to 34% shooting from the field and forced them to go 12 for 39 from the 3-point line. Although the Wildcats forced only two steals, Arizona still caused 15 Wichita State turnovers and scored 18 points off of them.

Arizona leaders vs Wichita State [Roman Main Event] Player Points Rebounds Assists Benn Mathurin 25 (8-15 FGs) 10 0 Azuolas Tubelis 16 (4-9 FGs) 6 1 Christian Koloko 13 (4-7 FGs) 11 3 Kerr Kriisa 12 (3-11 FGs) 4 6

Offensively, Arizona struggled to hang on to the rock, the Wildcats turned the ball over 22 times and the Shockers were able to get 11 steals. Turnovers weren't the only problem for the Wildcats. Coming into Friday night's game, Arizona had been shooting 39% from the 3-point line, but against the Shockers, the Wildcats struggled to find the bottom of the net from deep and went 5 for 27, missing some wide-open shot along the way.



However, the area where Arizona hurt itself the most was at the free-throw line. The Wildcats have struggled at the line through the first three games and against the Shockers; that problem almost cost coach Tommy Lloyd's team the game by shooting 69% on 41 attempts.

Still, Arizona found a way to get the victory and now will play on Sunday against the winner of the Michigan-UNLV game with a game-time still to be determined.