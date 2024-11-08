RECAP: Arizona takes Tarleton State down 62-39 in scrappy defensive effort

Just a couple days ago on Monday, Arizona (2-0) started it's season the right way getting a convincing win over UT Arlington (1-1) and looked to continue that momentum.

It wasn't a perfect performance by any stretch, but the Wildcats found a way to get the win taking down Tarleton St (0-2) 62-39 in a scrappy effort from the first meeting between both teams.

"It wasn't pretty. It wasn't high-scoring at times, but I think we did some really good things," head coach Adia Barnes said. "We improved from the last game, so I'm happy about that."

The main difference in Arizona's play from the season opener was a lack of offensive efficiency and discipline as a team taking 15 personal fouls and a technical.

One of the Cats young leaders and pivotal piece of directing the offense, Jada Williams was called on the technical during the first quarter that held her out of the rest of the half.

Her absence for that period was noticeable as Arizona couldn't muster much after it being out of position on defense and looked somewhat sluggish when it had possession.

Through this lull the Cats suffered, Skylar Jones came to play putting up 16 points, a team-high on the young season, with two steals and rebounds a piece.

"Just determined, and aggressive, and was on a mission," Barnes said describing Jones' play. "I think she had a really good game."

That steady play throughout from Jones was key to keeping the Wildcats on top in this game and she showed up when it was needed the most.