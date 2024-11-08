RECAP: Arizona takes Tarleton State down 62-39 in scrappy defensive effort

Just a couple days ago on Monday, Arizona (2-0) started it's season the right way getting a convincing win over UT Arlington (1-1) and looked to continue that momentum.
It wasn't a perfect performance by any stretch, but the Wildcats found a way to get the win taking down Tarleton St (0-2) 62-39 in a scrappy effort from the first meeting between both teams.
"It wasn't pretty. It wasn't high-scoring at times, but I think we did some really good things," head coach Adia Barnes said. "We improved from the last game, so I'm happy about that."
The main difference in Arizona's play from the season opener was a lack of offensive efficiency and discipline as a team taking 15 personal fouls and a technical.
One of the Cats young leaders and pivotal piece of directing the offense, Jada Williams was called on the technical during the first quarter that held her out of the rest of the half.
Her absence for that period was noticeable as Arizona couldn't muster much after it being out of position on defense and looked somewhat sluggish when it had possession.
Through this lull the Cats suffered, Skylar Jones came to play putting up 16 points, a team-high on the young season, with two steals and rebounds a piece.
"Just determined, and aggressive, and was on a mission," Barnes said describing Jones' play. "I think she had a really good game."
That steady play throughout from Jones was key to keeping the Wildcats on top in this game and she showed up when it was needed the most.
Although Williams spent some time out of the game, she remained a vocal piece on the sideline uplifting her teammates and she later re-entered the contest to provide a boost for Arizona.
She put up nine points and led the squad with four assists while most of her time came from the second half.
An area UA will certainly look to clean up from this showing was the turnovers.
"The stat I'm not happy with is 12 assists, 14 turnovers," Barnes said. "Never want more turnovers than assists. Our goal was 20 assists, 10 turnovers."
That turnover to assist ratio gave the Texans a chance to stay in it and keep it stingy all game long.
Tarleton St only scored three points off of those turnovers but as the season develops, that number will increase and could be the difference in a win versus a loss.
Winning from the post has been a strength so far from the Cats as Breya Cunningham followed up her double-double from Monday with another excellent performance scoring 15 points shooting 7 of 12 from the floor and notching eight rebounds.
That play from the bigs followed by Isis Beh emerging and Montaya Dew starting to find her footing, it's an area that Coach Barnes has expressed great confidence in.
While successful so far on the inside, the Cats definitely will want to incorporate a stronger deep game as well to keep things balanced.
Going 4 of 16 from three is a number UA will look to improve upon to contend in more in shootout game scenarios.
"I don't like the way we shot the three the last two games," Barnes said. "I think we're forcing some shots, but normally (Paulina Paris) will hit a couple more, Jada's not going to be 0-for-4 a lot. They're going to shoot it better."
Next, Arizona will travel to UC San Diego (1-0) on Sunday Nov. 10, for its first road trip of the campaign on a 3 p.m. (MST) tipoff. The Tritons play their second game tonight against Sacramento St.
