RECAP: Arizona sweeps Stanford to move to 5-1 in Pac-12 play

With Arizona being up 3-2 in the ninth inning, Stanford was able to get two runners into scoring position. Fortunately for the Wildcats, they have speedy Mac Bingham in center field, and he threw out the tying run at the plate on a double play to seal the victory for Arizona.

The first game of the series challenged the Wildcats as they were forced to play catchup and mount a comeback. Starting pitcher TJ Nichols had a career night on the mound pitching eight strong innings and only allowing two earned runs.

The sweep of Stanford is Arizona’s first over the Cardinal since the 2015 season and helped the Wildcats secure their second straight conference series win this season.

Arizona (16-4, 5-1 Pac-12) broke out the brooms over the weekend and swept previous-No. 12 Stanford at Hi Corbett Field in a three-game series that ran from Saturday-Monday

Arizona went into game two with the ambition of clinching the series win and they did just that backed by a strong starting pitching performance by Garrett Irvin, who provided UA with six innings and six strikeouts in his time on the mound.

Having to come from behind again to win the game, the Wildcats went on a five-run rally in the eighth inning. Beginning with two consecutive singles by Tanner O’Tremba and Daniel Susac, outfielder Chase Davis belted a three run home run that shrunk Stanford’s lead to only one run.

Arizona was not done there. Following Davis’ three-run home run to put the Wildcats within one run, backup catcher Tommy Splaine and Bingham each walked allowing outfielder Tyler Casagrande to hit the game-tying single.

After the Cardinal (9-8, 1-5) changed pitchers once again, it still did not stop the Wildcats as infielder Garen Caulfield hit the game-winning sac fly to seal the 6-5 victory for Arizona.

Game three of the series proved to be all Arizona with a 10-3 victory Monday evening. With Dawson Netz getting the starting nod on the mound, he did not disappoint going five innings and giving up three runs on six hits while striking out four batters.

However, it was relief pitcher Quinn Flanagan who earned the win for UA in the game after only giving up one hit while striking out five Cardinal batters over four innings.

Even with solid pitching in the third game of the series, it was the Wildcats’ bats that were the talk of the night. Davis added two home runs and six RBIs, including a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning, to see UA take the lead for the rest of the game. Davis is the first Wildcats player to hit a grand slam since infielder Tony Bullard hit last May against Dixie State.

Arizona, which moved up to No. 11 this week in the rankings, will now look to prepare for its next game against New Mexico in Albuquerque on Wednesday before coming back to Hi Corbett Field on Friday to face UCLA (12-7, 1-2) in its next Pac-12 series matchup.