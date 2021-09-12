RECAP: Arizona steamrolled by SDSU in home opener

Coming into Saturday night's game against San Diego State, Arizona seemed to have turned a corner after the team's gritty performance in a 24-16 loss to BYU to open up the season.

That corner wasn't turned, and SDSU made that clear in the first quarter as the Aztecs jumped out to a 21-0 lead over Arizona, deflating any momentum the team had gained from the previous week.

After falling behind 21-0 to start the game and giving up gains of 55 and 73 yards, Arizona couldn't recover, losing 38-14, extending the longest losing streak in program history to 14 games.

"So when you can't do anything on offense, it's really hard on the defense, and then with the defense. When you give up explosives and scores happen quickly, and it's hard to kind of get your composure back," said Jedd Fisch. "But I thought our guys did that, and I thought they found their composure. I thought they were able to do so when we answered the bell when I was 21-0, and we scored the next drive to make it 21-7. I thought we would get it going and make it 21-14, and then just play normal football."

Arizona's defense struggled to stop SDSU's offense through the air and on the ground as the Aztecs racked up 454 total yards and 271 rushing yards. Running back Greg Bell led the way for his team with his 17 carries for 125 yards and 55-yard touchdown run to open up the game.

Offensively, Arizona wasn't much better as the team struggled to move the ball downfield, collecting a horrendous five first downs. The Wildcats couldn't find any rhythm with 228 total yards for the game.

Last week, quarterback Gunner Cruz showed promise after going 34-45 for 336 yards and a touchdown, putting his potential on display. Cruz couldn't repeat his performance and struggled against SDSU, going 10-for-20 for 70 yards and a touchdown. His issue of holding on to the ball was highlighted for the second week in-a-row as he was sacked three times, bringing his total to seven on the season.