RECAP: Arizona opens season strong in 73-54 win over UT Arlington

In it's season opener and first-year as a member of the Big 12 conference, Arizona (1-0) handled business against UT Arlington (0-1) and played as a collective winning 73-54 over the Mavericks.

There weren't particularly any standout individual performances from the Wildcats and instead they were balanced and played well as a team.

Seven players scored eight or more points for the Cats attributing to the victory.

With no real deep game from either team in this contest as UA went 4 of 18 and UTA was 3-for-12 from the three-point range, the game came down to the mid-range and the paint in which the Wildcats won with 40 points in the paint against the Lady Mavs' 22.

Even though the Cats couldn't hit from deep, they dominated inside as Breya Cunningham and Isis Beh combined for 18 rebounds that led to extended possessions or additional going the other way.

Cunningham had a double-double as well scoring 10 points with her 10 rebounds as she was a big piece of the Wildcats' win.