Helping the Wildcats get off to a quick start was forward Nicole Dallin , who scored Arizona's first goal of the season by taking advantage of a Cyclone error in the 10th minute. The goal was the seventh of Dallin's career.

Arizona (0-1) women's soccer was back in action Thursday in its season opener against Iowa State (1-0) with the match starting at 4 p.m. (MST) on the road from Cyclone Sports Complex. Despite the Wildcats getting off to a quick start, they ultimately fell 2-1 to the Cyclones dropping Game 1 of the 2023 season.

The turning point of the match came when Arizona received a yellow card which led to an ISU equalizer that saw Cyclones' midfielder Mira Emma fed a pass over the Wildcats' defensive line to forward Prat Salomé, who knocked in the ball into the back left corner making it a 1-1 match in the 18th minute to answer UA's goal in lightening speed fashion.

The Cyclones started hot in the second period making Arizona goalie Hope Hisey save two shots on goal at right post, which kept the Wildcats in the battle. Hisey totaled four saves by the end of the match with ISU taking eight shots to UA's seven total shots.

But despite Hisey's efforts, ISU was able to come up with what would go on to be the game-winning goal in the 63rd minute when Salomé's shot attempt was deflected, but Cyclones forward Alex Campana fed midfielder Abigail Miller, who converted on the lower right corner, giving Iowa State the 2-1 lead.

Arizona's offense was kept in check during the second period despite getting off five shots. At the end of the match, the Wildcats finished with seven shots but only three of which were shots on goal.

With the loss, coach Becca Moros is now 1-2 in season openers as Arizona's head coach averaging one goal per match in season openers.

The Wildcats will have their home opener Thursday, Aug. 17, with Grand Canyon coming to Mulcahy Soccer Stadium with a 7 p.m. (MST) start time for the match.