RECAP: Arizona soccer drops seventh-straight match of the season

After starting the season 3-3, Arizona soccer has hit a seven-game skid after Friday night's 4-1 lopsided loss to Washington, causing the Wildcats to fall to (3-10, 0-6 Pac-12) with five matches left.
Arizona struggled to find the back-of-the-net even though the two teams had the same amount of shots (13); this is the seventh game the team has been unable to score more than one goal.
Coming into the Friday night's game, Washington had been in a very similar situation as Arizona with struggling to score points. The Huskies had only scored 12 points through 12 games this season.
The difference between Arizona and Washington was that the Huskies had nine shots on goal to the Wildcats four, and they found ways to cause issues for the defensive backline.
Here's coach Becca Moros sharing her thoughts on the match and discussing what was the difference in the game for the two teams:
Arizona's defense was down key starter Sabrina Enciso, whose injuries are unknown to this point, causing the Wildcats to turn to Sarah Rice against the Huskies.
Here's what Moros had to say about Rice's performance and gave an update on her defensive leader in Enciso:
After the game Rice talked about getting her first start at Mulcahy and what she saw during the teams tough loss:
The Wildcats single goal came from forward Jill Aguilera in the 85-minute with the match to end the shutout.
For Aguilera it is her 30 goal of her career moving her into second all-time on the career goal list in program history. She will need two more to tie the record of 32 set by Mallory Miller (2002-05).
This season Aguilera has scored six of the team's 12 goals.
Here's Aguilera talking about the team's loss to Washington and sharing her thoughts on what went wrong:
Arizona will be back in action next week with a tough road test against the Bay Area schools in hopes of ending the seven-game losing streak.
****
