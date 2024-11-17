RECAP: Arizona showcases youth and depth in 84-48 win over Chicago St.

Making a long trip to Chicago, Arizona (5-0) looked to keep it's winning streak alive and stay undefeated five games into the 2024-25 season.
The Windy City didn't seem to phase the Wildcats though as they rolled 84-48 over Chicago St. (0-5) Saturday afternoon.
In a game where freshmen were responsible for 50% of Arizona's points when leading 52-22 at halftime, that youth showed off depth pieces the Wildcats were without just a year ago.
First-year players Katarina Kneževic, Mailien Rolf, and Lauryn Swann combined for 25 points along with 18 rebounds to just eight turnovers from the young trio.
Swann was just coming off a magical game in which she scored 19 points hitting 8 of 9 three-pointers and she came to Chicago with a similar momentum.
She started the game shooting a perfect 2-for-2 from deep before missing two more throughout the game, but was the only Wildcat to connect on multiple three-pointers.
Rolf herself shot and made a three but flourished defensively making seven defensive rebounds while grabbing a steal and making a block as well.
In games like these where the starters took more of a backseat to test rotations, it's a good sign to see bench players play well and score 46 points that could make an impact during the late stretch of the season.
In all five of it's games, Arizona has and continues to have more turnovers than assists, but there was only a -5 differential with the Wildcats having 20 giveaways to 15 assists.
Of course head coach Adia Barnes has expressed her desire for those numbers to essentially be flipped but winning games having more turnovers is a testament to the offense taking full advantage of their possessions.
Chicago St. also turned the ball over 20 times there so it was equal, it's more about which team made the most out of them.
The Cougars only scored 13 points off of those 20 turnovers, while Arizona scored 24 points.
As a team, Arizona had four Wildcats eclipse 10 or more points with two of them being starters in Breya Cunningham and Skylar Jones.
Cunningham who recorded 14 points, five rebounds, with two blocks and steals, continues to be the stalwart for Arizona averaging 13.4 points a game - the highest on the team.
One negative however is back-to-back games where Cunningham had four personal fouls which brings up the team-wide foul trouble issue going on.
Arizona had 18 personal fouls with four players at three or more against Chicago St. and one has to wonder when that'll come to chip away at the Wildcats.
Shooting was successive once more as Arizona shot 43.9% from the field and 75% from the free throw line on 21 of 28 attempts.
Outside of the deep-shooting anomaly game against UNLV where the Wildcats shot 52.9% from the 3-point line, it continues to be a struggle for Arizona as it shot 5-for-22 deep with both Jones and Jada Williams shooting 0 of 4.
Next, Arizona comes back to the state but just not to Tucson, as it'll travel further up north to Northern Arizona (2-1) for an in-state clash set for a 6 p.m. (MST) tipoff on Nov. 20, with a station yet to be announced.
