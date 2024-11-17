RECAP: Arizona showcases youth and depth in 84-48 win over Chicago St.

Making a long trip to Chicago, Arizona (5-0) looked to keep it's winning streak alive and stay undefeated five games into the 2024-25 season.

The Windy City didn't seem to phase the Wildcats though as they rolled 84-48 over Chicago St. (0-5) Saturday afternoon.

In a game where freshmen were responsible for 50% of Arizona's points when leading 52-22 at halftime, that youth showed off depth pieces the Wildcats were without just a year ago.

First-year players Katarina Kneževic, Mailien Rolf, and Lauryn Swann combined for 25 points along with 18 rebounds to just eight turnovers from the young trio.

Swann was just coming off a magical game in which she scored 19 points hitting 8 of 9 three-pointers and she came to Chicago with a similar momentum.

She started the game shooting a perfect 2-for-2 from deep before missing two more throughout the game, but was the only Wildcat to connect on multiple three-pointers.

Rolf herself shot and made a three but flourished defensively making seven defensive rebounds while grabbing a steal and making a block as well.

In games like these where the starters took more of a backseat to test rotations, it's a good sign to see bench players play well and score 46 points that could make an impact during the late stretch of the season.