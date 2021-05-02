GOAZCATS - RECAP: Arizona secures second straight series sweep with 15-3 win over Utah

Arizona has things rolling heading into the final month of the regular season. The Wildcats secured their ninth consecutive win Sunday as they capped a three-game sweep over Utah with a 15-3 victory at Hi Corbett Field.

It marks the second consecutive weekend sweep for Arizona, which won all three games against USC last weekend.

The UA offense bounced back from a challenging game Saturday night by coming alive for double-digit runs for the 18th time this season. After not having an extra base hit in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Utes, the Wildcats (30-11, 14-6 Pac-12) had freshman Jacob Berry hit a triple before fellow freshman Daniel Susac hit his 10th home run of the season.

Berry's triple capped the Wildcats' biggest inning as it brought in both Mac Bingham and Branden Boissiere who reached base on a walk and single, respectively. All the offense in that inning came with two outs as shortstop Nik McClaughry singled to begin the key stretch.

Center fielder Donta' Williams walked before Boissiere drove in both players with a single to left field for the first runs of the inning.

UA head coach Jay Johnson said after Saturday's win that the Wildcats took some uncharacteristic at-bats against the Utes, but it was a different story Sunday.

"Adversity, I think we've handled it a lot better," Susac said about the Wildcats at this point in the season. "I think last night showed that we can handle that a lot better."



