Earlier in the week Arizona head coach Jay Johnson mentioned that he was looking for his team to settle in and find a comfort zone in its second series after splitting a four-game set with Ball State to open the season.

The potent UA offense had not yet had a performance like it did Friday night, but the Wildcats found their power at the plate in what ended up as a 13-11 victory over Southeastern Louisiana at Hi Corbett Field.

UA went down 2-0 early in the first inning but answered with six runs over the next two innings to gain control and eventually cruise to its third consecutive victory.

The night featured a few firsts as freshmen Jacob Berry and Daniel Susac both hit their first home runs while sophomore first baseman Branden Boissiere had his first multi-home run game giving the Wildcats four home runs in the win.

"We scored seven last night on 12 or 13 hits, we had 11 on Monday and we had seven last Saturday," Johnson said. "So, I think we've been in a lot more character. There's good players up and down the lineup. There's a lot of guys that can make positive contributions. We didn't miss a pitch when we got it tonight at all. That was an impressive, impressive display of hitting no matter how you slice it.

"... I was very pleased to see it and really not surprised."

The Wildcats looked comfortable at the plate as a group, but Susac was especially locked in as he turned in his best hitting performance of the season finishing with three hits and four RBIs. His 451-foot home run over the scoreboard in left field was the longest of the night and he also added two doubles in the UA victory.

The UA catcher's main priority has been handling the pitching staff, but his offense shined in the sixth game of the season.