RECAP: Arizona's offense cruises in 78-43 win over Seattle

The 2024-25 WBB Acrisure Classic in Palm Springs was not so kind to Arizona (7-3) as it dropped each of the Vanderbilt and Cal games by 10-plus points and sorely needed a bounce back opportunity.
Following the tournament the Wildcats were back in action at home to take on Seattle (2-6) in which they were able to play one of their better games of the season to be honest taking down the Redhawks 78-43 and ensuring the two-game losing skid wouldn't turn into something uglier.
"I'm really proud of how we bounced back after a long couple weeks and a long trip," head coach Adia Barnes said. "[We] learned a lot of lessons, I think got you know really disappointed but got everybody back, regrouped and got better."
It was the ball control that really clicked and took Arizona to a new level as it had 19 assists with the passing game looking seamless and led to many scoring opportunities.
Outside of fundamentals, this win can heavily be attributed to Paulina Paris who took off shooting 10-for-13 from the field resulting in 22 points while also having two rebounds with eight assists and three steals.
"Tonight, not only more aggressive, more confident, more really looked for opportunities," Barnes said on Paris' performance. "I think you see her defense improving. I thought she played the best game yet and I think she can play like that a lot."
To open the game Paris was responsible for six of Arizona's first seven points and it was clear that the offense would flow through her as the Cats cruised to victory.
For the first time in the season Arizona managed to not have more turnovers than assists with 19 giveaways which was an area that coach Barnes had been striving to reach to this point.
Another piece that was crucial to Arizona's domination was the differential of points scored in the paint where Seattle only had 14 compared to the Wildcats' 54.
That's largely in part due to the successful layup game that had 23 of 34 attempts made.
As foul trouble has continued to plague the Wildcats throughout their games that mantra was the exact opposite against Seattle as they were only called on 12 personal fouls which is a season-low in that statistic.
In a game that Arizona led early on and started to run away with things especially in the second half, it meant that the starters didn't see their usual loads and were all held to around 20 minutes of time.
"I thought [the bench] did a really good job... A lot of inexperienced players playing together," Barnes said. "Still more turnovers than I'd like but I mean they did a good job. It was good for us to give them experience and confidence cause we're down a little bit."
That wasn't without the starters maximizing their minutes however as Skylar Jones played a great game as well shooting 6 of 8 for 16 points making her only attempted 3-pointer along with snagging three steals as well.
Next Arizona will stay at home in it's second matchup against an in-state school in Grand Canyon (5-2) on Thursday for a 6 p.m. (MST) tipoff with the network yet to be decided.
