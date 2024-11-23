RECAP: Arizona's bowl hopes go up in smoke in 49-28 loss to TCU

That was the nail in the coffin as Arizona went on to lose 49-28 against TCU. With the loss, the Wildcats are eliminated from a bowl berth capping off one of the most disappointing seasons in program history.

That didn't last as more mistakes and confusing in the secondary cost the Wildcats despite forcing TCU into a 3rd and 25 situation with under 30 second left in the half. The Horned Frogs were able to pick up 24 yards on a pass then score a touchdown right before half on a wildcat run to the right side of the field.

Saturday afternoon in Forth Worth, Texas start similar to how the 2024 season has gone for Arizona (4-7, 2-6) with the Wildcats finding themselves trailing TCU 14-0 early thanks to sloppy play and poor coaching. However, UA battled back making it a 14-13 game near the end of the first half. It looked like things were turning around for Brent Brennan and his team.

Despite getting into the backfield and hitting TCU quarterback JJ Hoover putting him under pressure and taking three sacks throughout the game it didn't phase him. Hoover was able to complete tough passes while taking brutal hits and racked up 252 yards passing along with one touchdown.

However, the equalizer in this game was poor tackling and the performance by TCU Savion Williams, who ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries for the game.

On the offensive side of the ball, the lone bright spot was wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who set a program record for receiving yards in a career with 3,355 passing coach Bobby Wade, who previously held the record. McMillan collected nine catches and 115 yards for the day.

Quarterback Noah Fifita was under pressure most of the game similarly to Hoover, and was able to have success with his 284 yards passing and two touchdowns. However, the first play of the game was an interception that led to a TCU score to put UA behind early in the day.

At the end of the day, the reality is that Arizona is no longer able to go to a bowl game and has had one of the most disappointing seasons in program history. The Wildcats started the year ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll and had hopes of making the Big 12 Title game.

Now, Arizona will get ready to host in-state rival ASU in the Territorial Cup, which after a tough season has become the Wildcats' bowl game and the only game that matters.

Arizona will face off against ASU next week on Nov. 30, two days after Thanksgiving with the time and TV station still to be determined.