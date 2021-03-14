GOAZCATS - RECAP: Arizona's bats quieted by Air Force in 5-2 loss on Saturday

Offense hasn't been much of an issue for Arizona over the last few weeks, but Saturday night the Wildcats struggled to find hits in their first game against Air Force.

Arizona (11-4) didn't record its first hit until the sixth inning when catcher Daniel Susac hit a double to right field.

Up until that point Air Force pitcher Stevan Fairburn Jr. had been dominant as he struck out six batters and allowed just one walk to the 16 hitters he faced before Susac. That sixth inning gave the Wildcats some life, however, as third baseman Tony Bullard tripled to the gap in right bringing in UA's first run of the game as Susac scored easily from second on the play.

A base hit from center fielder Donta' Williams in the next at-bat brought in Bullard helping UA to cut what had been a 3-0 lead down to one run.

That would be all the scoring offense the Wildcats could muster the rest of the game, however, allowing the Falcons to earn their second win of the day after defeating Wichita State, 12-3, in the afternoon game on Saturday.

Second baseman Jacob Blas added another hit in the ninth inning but UA finished the game with a season-low four hits against the Falcons.

The loss marked the second in as many days for Arizona after it lost to Wichita State on Friday night, 10-9, to end a 10-game winning streak.

"I'll give the starter some credit, he pitched a really good game," UA head coach Jay Johnson said. "I thought they defended well. I thought we did hit some balls hard off of him, but we didn't get enough quality at-bats in a row to do what we needed to do. So, good job by the starter."

Like Wichita State on Friday night, Air Force jumped on Arizona's starter early in the game as the Falcons were able to score two runs in the first inning on starting pitcher Garrett Irvin. The UA left-hander was one strike away from a one-two-three inning to open the game before he allowed back-to-back walks.

Eventually both runners came around to score on a single to give the Falcons an early 2-0 lead. They would tack on one more run in the fourth inning before the Wildcats were able to bring their first run across the plate.

Irvin eventually went 5 2/3 innings on the mound for UA allowing three hits while striking out three to go with his two early walks before he turned the ball over to the UA bullpen.

Arizona's relievers on Saturday night again had some shaky moments.

Dawson Netz came in and provided the Wildcats with a strong one inning on the mound striking out two of the four batters he faced. Riley Cooper surrendered one run in his 1 2/3 innings of work for the Wildcats before Quinn Flanagan gave up another run in the ninth after recording just one out.

Randy Abshier was finally able to get the Wildcats out of the ninth inning with a groundout but the damage was done as UA went into the final half inning down three runs.

Arizona now heads into Sunday's finale against Air Force looking to earn a split in its four games over the course of the weekend. For Johnson it is about making sure his team understands that what happens Sunday needs to be separated form what took place over the last two games.

"Tomorrow's game has nothing to do with tonight's game if you don't allow it to," he said. "I think that's just a sign of growth and maturity in players. We caught a nice roll of playing well, maybe a little bit unconscious, but things aren't always gonna go your way. The key is to remain the same in your approach when things go bad.

"So, it will be a good test for our team tomorrow to do that."

First pitch for Sunday's game against Air Force is set for 2 p.m. MST.

WATCH: Arizona coach Jay Johnson discusses his team's loss on Saturday