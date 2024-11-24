RECAP: Arizona rolls 84-60 over Grambling in second half victory

After beginning the season off strongly reaching an undefeated stretch five games in, Arizona (6-1) was looking for a bounce back after getting pounced at NAU Thursday.

When the Wildcats welcomed Grambling State (2-4), UA continued some uncleanly basketball, but were still able to scrape an 84-60 win in a game that was chippy all over.

Fluid ball control during the beginning half of the first quarter, much better than seen against NAU along with recent weeks had looked like things were changing course in one of the biggest areas holding Arizona down in the 2024-25 season.

That play though began to fizzle out with the Cats having 18 turnovers in the first half that led to 18 points off of those plays.

It was visible that UA had firm control of this game when the opening buzzer sounded off, but turnovers and mistakes continue to keep teams close behind the Wildcats and even in front of them.

When Grambling State began to take advantage of these costly mistakes, it found itself within three points in five different occasions before finally taking a 36-35 lead before going into the locker room.

The Cats were outscored 23-17 in the second quarter and really elevated the Tigers into the opportunity to close things out.

It was in the second half of the game where Arizona started clicking as it outscored Grambling State 49-24.