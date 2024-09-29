PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ORjZTUlA1NFZTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5GNlNSUDU0VlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ORjZTUlA1NFZTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

RECAP: Arizona ran it's way to the upset 23-10 win over No. 10 Utah

Arizona ran the ball for 161 yards against the Utah defense.
Arizona ran the ball for 161 yards against the Utah defense. (Rob Gray | USA Today Sports)
Coein Kinney • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@CoeinKinney

Playing on the road at Rice-Eccles Stadium is never an easy task facing an always stout Utah team especially when Arizona (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) was 20-63-1 against AP Top 10 teams as well as 5-32-1 in away games of the same criteria. However, head coach Brent Brennan marched the Wildcats into Salt Lake City and knocked off the No. 10 Utes in a 23-10 upset victory.

The dagger was delivered by none other than quarterback Noah Fifita, who was able to connect on a third and 11 with Devin Hyatt on a 41-pass and then on a third and 10 found Keyan Burnett for the 35-yard touchdown pass to put the Wildcats up by 13 with 8:13 left in the game.

Arizona had six players carry the ball for a total of 161 yards led by Kedrick Reescano, who had seven carries for 73 yards (10.4 YPC) in an effort that produced explosive and must-have runs to extend scoring drives.

While the ball carriers were impressive with their touches, it's truly a credit to the play in the trenches as UA's offensive line easily played their best football yet as a collective and were able to physically dominate Utah's front-seven and open up gaping holes for a multi talented Cats backfield. On the night there weren't any sacks allowed either against a defense holding the Big 12's sack leader in Van Fillinger.

As the offense did just enough to put the game away, it was the defense that put the pressure on a young Utah freshman field general in Isaac Wilson by sacking him three times to go along with interceptions each for Genesis Smith and Gunner Maldonado.

Advertisement

A bye week after three weeks of play usually seems too early for such a crucial piece of a team's schedule, but with a pile of injuries and a lack of detail seen in the Wildcats play it was evident for a team wide "restart" to get things right.

The performance was far from perfect and leaves much to still be desired in terms of passing game consistency but the Wildcats did just as Coach Brennan wanted and they played their cleanest game of the season.

Focusing on the details, Brennan stated is "something that we're going to continue to harp on."

"Coach Akina and the defensive staff just did an awesome job getting prepared," he said. "The way the players practiced this week, just the attention to detail, the effort, the intensity and physicality they put in the practice environment gave us a chance to win this game tonight."

The penalty count for Arizona was five for 35 yards and each were season lows. With how ruckus the Utah fans got in the fourth quarter this was especially impressive.

Fourth-down conversions were attempted early and often by Kyle Whittingham when the Utes were in Wildcat territory and the defense forced three turnovers on downs in all three of Utah's attempts.

Hopeful first-round draft pick Tacario Davis made himself a lot of money Saturday night proving why he garnered that off-season hype by breaking up five passes.

An uneven day described quarterback Fifita's play, however he was a "playmaker" according to Coach Brennan as he capitalized on opportunities when needed the most throwing for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

"He's just such a special player," Brennan said. "Anytime you got number 11 under center we've got a good chance."

The touchdown to Burnett is going to be the play people remember from the game. However, it was a massive night for him besides the dagger touchdown as he collected five catches for 76 yards.

About finding the next option outside of Tetairoa McMillan, Brennan believes a case was made for many players including Burnett, Jeremiah Patterson, Quali Conley, and Reescano.

"The more we spread the ball, the more it gives us a chance to get TMac one-on-one," Brennan said. "We were really feeding them early and then they started pushing covers to him and then the ball went other places."

After a statement victory, Arizona will now prepare for Texas Tech at home next Saturday with the game kicking off at 8 p.m. (MST) on FOX.

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FyaXpvbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3JlY2FwLWFyaXpvbmEtcmFuLWl0LXMtd2F5LXRvLXRoZS11cHNl dC0yMy0xMC13aW4tb3Zlci1uby0xMC11dGFoIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24o KSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlw dCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3Jp cHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBl dmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0 aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5j b20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVm b3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8 aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9j MT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhcml6b25hLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcmVjYXAtYXJpem9uYS1yYW4taXQtcy13YXktdG8t dGhlLXVwc2V0LTIzLTEwLXdpbi1vdmVyLW5vLTEwLXV0YWgmYzU9MjAyMjcz MzA3MSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=