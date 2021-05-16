RECAP: Arizona powers way to series sweep of Washington with 11-2 win

Arizona once again used its offense to turn in a dominant performance Sunday as the Wildcats secured their fourth series sweep with a 11-2 win over Washington. UA batters hit four home runs on the day to provide the power while the Wildcats received a stellar outing from reliever Gil Luna to take down the Huskies.

Arizona (35-13, 19-8 Pac-12) is prone to offensive explosions, but the Wildcats getting a strong performance from Luna will be one of the biggest takeaways from Sunday's win. The junior left-hander was on the mound for four innings against the Huskies in the series finale and allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out three batters in a scoreless outing.

Luna earned his first win of the season in the process.

It was his best showing since throwing 3 1/3 hitless innings against Cal earlier in the season. Luna's performance come the day after starter Garrett Irvin went the distance in a complete game win over the Huskies on Saturday giving the team more confidence in the staff as a whole.

Arizona's offense has been so good once again this season that it can often be overlooked when it is producing at the level it did Sunday. The win marked the 22nd time this season the Wildcats scored at least 10 runs.

UW (17-37, 3-18) didn't make things easy on the Wildcats to open the game as Arizona went hitless through the first three innings. That was broken up by Branden Boissiere who hit a two-run home run to center field to help the Wildcats take a lead after UW scored early.

The UA first baseman hit a rough patch at the plate recently and only had one hit in the Wildcats' previous five games. His home run against the Huskies on Sunday was his first since Arizona's game against Loyola Marymount on March 22.

He finished the day with three RBIs and two runs.

Right fielder Ryan Holgate hit a solo home run later in the fourth inning to put the Wildcats up two.

Those three runs would ultimately be all that Arizona needed, but the offense continued to have success the rest of the day as Jacob Berry and Tony Bullard both hit home runs in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively.

In all, the Wildcats had 11 hits and only left two runners on base.

The Wildcats will now face New Mexico State on Tuesday before hitting the road for a final time during the regular season for an important series against Oregon State to wrap up conference play.