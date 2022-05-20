RECAP: Arizona powers through Illinois 8-3 in game one of Columbia Regional

After the first inning against Illinois, the Wildcats found themselves trailing 2-0, then ripped of the next eight runs thanks to four home runs hit in the game giving Arizona the 8-3 win. The big inning for Arizona (34-20) came in the third inning after Illinois got two quick outs leading 2-1, the Wildcats were able to put together a two-out rally start with an infield hit by Janelle Meoño followed by back-to-back home runs from Sharlize Palacios and Allie Skaggs making it a 4-2 game. The Wildcats added on four runs in the fifth with RBI singles from Skaggs and Carlie Scupin, then capped off with a 2-run blast from Blaise Biringer to make it an 8-2 game.



One of the biggest stats of the game for both teams was two out hitting, the Wildcats scored five of their eight runs with two out and went 5-for-12 at the plate in two out situations. On the other side of the diamond, Arizona held Illinois (34-21) to 2-for-9 in two out situations and didn't allow a run to cross the plate.

In the circle, Arizona rolled with Hanah Bowen, who has the most postseason experience on the staff and pitch in the game one of the Super Regionals during the 2021 season when the Wildcats faced Arkansas.

After giving up two runs in the first, Bowen was able to find her rhythm and tossed 5-straight scoreless innings to help get her back at the plate. She was able to work around 10 hits and left eight Ilini runners on base. Bowen finished with a complete game while striking out eight batters and allowing three runs. But perhaps the most important stat of the game for her is that shew only walked one batter. The performance lowers her ERA to 3.97 on the season.