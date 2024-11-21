RECAP: Arizona plays undisciplined in 92-75 upset to NAU

(Photo by Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)

After a road game that saw Arizona (5-1) travel to Chicago, it traveled back to the valley for it's sixth game yet not back home in Tucson. Instead the Wildcats went three and a half hours north to in-state foe NAU (4-1), where the Lumberjacks played the cleaner game upsetting Arizona 92-75, it's first loss of the season. The areas in which the Cats have struggled in during the young season didn't let them scathe by this time as the Lumberjacks took full advantage and beat UA for the first time in seven years. The most notable issue that showed it's hand once more is Arizona's foul trouble. Going into Wednesday's game the Wildcats were averaging 20.5 fouls per game which is tied for 281st in the nation, and they were called for 25 fouls against NAU. Isis Beh and Breya Cunningham fouled out marking the first time a Wildcat has during the 2024-25 season, and Skylar Jones had four as well putting them in dangerous territory. Cunningham contributed 10 points with six rebounds and a steal in just 14 minutes of playing time and it's because of the personal fouls that she was in and out of the game so consistently. For a team that has had much of it's success in the post, it simply couldn't afford losing each of it's primary big's in Beh and Cunningham to a combined playing total of 31 minutes to forge the comeback necessary.

The reason for Arizona being so far behind was because of NAU's resilience and efficiency in the middle two quarters to really start pulling away victorious. To end the first quarter, the Wildcats were leading 23-11 before the Lumberjacks came out swinging in the second to outscore UA 30-15. When zeroes hit the clock in the 3rd quarter, NAU was doing everything it needed to in order to put the nail in the coffin where it once again outscored Arizona 31-17 this time. The rhythm and momentum was all NAU's and the Cats couldn't escape their self-inflicted wounds putting the game away entirely. On top of losing key contributors throughout to foul trouble, UA was without captain Jada Williams who's presence on the court was direly missed. Williams has showcased thus far to be one of Arizona's biggest leaders and rallies the team when they need it the most, so without her on-court identity present it seemed that the Wildcats lacked the tenacity and endless pursuit of the ball that she carries so well. Discipline in general was the primary aspect that put NAU over the hump as the Cats also turned the ball over 17 times compared to just 12 assists where on the contrary, the Lumberjacks had 23 assists to 12 turnovers. That difference was notable along with the free-throw differential where NAU was shooting 22 of 29 where UA was shooting only 10-for-18 from the line. NAU and Arizona both had 30 field goals, but it was the difference from the free-throw line along with the deep game where the Lumberjacks had 10 to the Cats' five 3-pointers. In a game that didn't go Arizona's way giving it the first loss of the young campaign, there was a diamond in the rough as Paulina Paris easily had her best game yet as a Wildcat. The former Tar Heel shot 3 of 7 from the three, which was good for 20 points altogether along with eight rebounds, three assists, and four steals. Luckily for Arizona, it's back in action Saturday just beginning a six-day stretch in which it plays three games. So, the Wildcats will next make the short trip back home where they'll welcome Grambling St. (2-2), currently playing Cal (4-0), which is slated for a 6 p.m. (MST) tipoff Nov. 23, on ESPN+.