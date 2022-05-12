RECAP: Arizona opens up final series with a 10-6 win of Stanford

Arizona softball has made the NCAA postseason 34 years in-a-row and coming off a series loss to California, the Wildcats desperately need a series win over Stanford to keep the streak alive. With the team needing a spark early in the series against Stanford pitcher Alana Vawter, who came in with an era of 1.63, the Wildcats offense exploded for 10 runs through the first four innings. Arizona (33-18, 8-14 Pac-12) went on to win 10-6 over the Cardinal thanks to three home runs hit throughout the lineup.



All three of the Wildcats home runs were 2-run homers hit by catcher Sharlize Palacios (17), then shortstop Sophia Carroll (4) and lastly by second baseman Allie Skaggs who has a team-high 22 home runs which leads the Pac-12 conference.

"I think it really set the tone for the game and showed that we were being really aggressive at the plate," Palacios said when asked about jumping to an early lead. "And we just love playing at home. So it kind of is a different feel. We step in almost like we're in the fifth inning, the first inning."

Throughout the lineup, coach Caitlin Lowe's players were able to register 13 hits with batters one through four going 5-for-14 at the plate. Arizona was able to only leave four runners on base while hitting 5-for-13 with runners on. In comparison, the Cardinal left 11 runners on base versus the Wildcats pitching combination of Hanah Bowen, Madi Elish and Jessie Fontes.

"I just thought we were hungry and let stuff fall out that we couldn't hit and get all over the pitches that we could," Lowe said when asked about the hitter approach at the plate. "I thought we were a little passive at Cal in that instance and really just went right at them today."

With all the offense for Arizona it was Carroll who went 2-for-2 with four RBIs and a walk. The four runs batted in got her was a career-high for her. Coming into the game versus Stanford she has gone 1-for-9 during a span of five games.

"Asked for the good vibes and good mojo," Carroll said when asked how her conversation with Palacios leading up to the game helped her at the plate. "I needed that. I appreciate it, I love Shar very much."