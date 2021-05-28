RECAP: Arizona opens super regional hot with 10-4 win over Arkansas

Sixth-seeded Arkansas found out first hand what type of power Arizona brings to the plate in the first game of a super regional matchup in Fayetteville on Friday. The 11th-seeded Wildcats hit four home runs as a team and collected 12 hits en route to a relatively easy 10-4 victory.

UA is now one win away from reaching its 24th Women's College World Series.

Senior catcher Dejah Mulipola led the way for the Wildcats at the plate as she hit two home runs including a key two-run shot in the first inning to set the tone for the day.

Designated player Sharlize Palacios and senior shortstop Jessie Harper also both hit home runs in the win with Harper's sixth-inning home run being the 91st of her career.

"I think especially because we're in a visiting arena that it's important for us to throw the first punch and get the momentum on our side," Mulipola said of her first-inning home run. "I don't think Arkansas was ready for that, so it was definitely a cool feeling to score first."

Arizona head coach Mike Candrea said Mulipola's first home run was "huge" for the Wildcats since it was able to take the crowd out of the equation early to allow his team to settle in.

On the other side Arkansas went into the game as one of the other top home run hitting teams in the country, but Arizona pitcher Hanah Bowen did a good job of keeping the Razorbacks' lineup mostly in check.

Arkansas was able to hit three home runs in the game, but Bowen only allowed one hit outside of that to earn her 10th win of the season. Bowen struck out eight batters and allowed just one walk in the win.

"I love Hanah in the circle because she's highly competitive," Candrea said. "She's very active, very confident and throws the ball on four different planes. She's got a lot of stuff. Sometimes you look at her stats and you think, 'ah.'

"But, she brings it pretty darn good for her size. The thing I love about her is that she's a really active part of the whole defense. I think our defense kind of feeds off her, and tonight she threw some good pitches that were hit hard but Arkansas is a good hitting team. We knew that coming in, so I tip my hat off to Hanah Bowen for a great performance tonight."

The Wildcats found balance throughout the lineup with five different players having two hits in the game. It was a strong way to open the super regional for Arizona, and it is a performance the team is hoping to build from heading into Saturday's game against the Razorbacks.

"Things are clicking right now for us, so there isn't too much for us to change," Mulipola said. "So as long as we're keeping the mindset we have at the plate and our pitchers are hitting on their cylinders not too much has changed for us. We're just playing our game, we're being us and we're having fun."

First pitch for the second game of the weekend is set for 2 p.m. MST with ESPN2 televising the matchup.