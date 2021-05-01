 GOAZCATS - RECAP: Arizona opens series against Utah with 11-1 win Friday night
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 11:34:13 -0500') }}

RECAP: Arizona opens series against Utah with 11-1 win Friday night

Averie Klonowski
GOAZCATS.com Reporter

Arizona baseball kicked off its weekend series against Utah on Friday evening with an 11-1 win behind a dominant pitcher performance.

Chase Silseth (7-1) put together his best start of the season, pitching for the first seven innings and only giving up two hits. He had a no hitter through the first four innings and finished the night after 94 pitches. Silseth also struck out eight batters during his time on the mound.

“To get out of that with no runs, pretty grateful for that,” said Silseth. After the game he explained the importance of consistency and to ignite during the game.

Head coach Jay Johnson was pleased with his team's performance Friday night and said he knew they were capable of winning the game. Johnson added that Ryan Holgate has made some big improvements and Donta’ Williams has been part of that as he leads the team. Holgate scored two runs and had three hits.

“Donta’ is awesome, he is a really good communicator, and he kind of just runs the outfield,” said Holgate. He also explained how much the team is invested in sticking to the plan whether the team is up or down.

Johnson said, “we’ve been very consistent, I think it is the hallmark of this team.”

Four different players had hits in the first inning allowing the Wildcats (28-11, 13-6 Pac-12), to score four runs. The inning started with a leadoff walk from Willams. A double from Branden Boissiere followed by three singles led to the fast start for Arizona, the inning was highlighted by a two-run single from second baseman Kobe Kato that brought in Holgate and catcher Daniel Susac.

The middle of Arizona’s order accounted for eight hits in Friday night's win over Utah. Holgate and freshman designated hitter Jacob Berry both finished the game with three hits apiece. The Wildcats scored at least one run in every inning except for two, and also scored at least two runs in four of the eight innings they came up to the plate.

Utah scored its lone run in the top of the ninth on a groundout from designated hitter Brock Rudy that brought home Owen Mortensen.

The Wildcats play Utah again Saturday at 6 p.m. Left-handed pitcher Garrett Irvin (3-1, 4.18) will get the ball for Arizona. Left-handed pitcher Kyle Robeniol (1-4, 6.98) ) will start for Utah.

Arizona leaders vs Utah (Game 1)
Player Stats

RF Ryan Holgate

3-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI

DH Jacob Berry

3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 1 triple

SP Chas Silseth (7-1)

7.0 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk, 94 pitches

****

