RECAP: Arizona logs win No. 40 with 5-4 walkoff victory over Dixie State

Dixie State pushed Arizona throughout the three-game series between the two teams and that went into the final contest of the weekend Saturday night. The third game was another battle that went down to the final half inning with the Wildcats ultimately locking in win No. 40 of the season in dramatic fashion.

Freshman designated hitter Jacob Berry sent a long fly ball to left field that was dropped by the fielder allowing Donta' Williams to score from second base securing a walkoff win in the final series of the regular season.

The win was not an easy one for the Wildcats as there were struggles in the field and at the plate throughout the night, but head coach Jay Johnson's team has made a habit of pulling out some difficult victories throughout the season.

"It was just a great way to wrap up our regular season," Berry said of his walkoff hit and ensuing celebration. "We've worked really hard to this point, and we deserve to be Pac-12 champions. This win was a good way to top it off and get us ready for postseason play here soon."

The night started on a rough note for the Wildcats as the Trailblazers, which won Friday's matchup 11-9, jumped out to an early 4-1 lead by the third inning. The offense from Dixie State forced the Wildcats to replace starter Garrett Irvin and turn to freshman TJ Nichols, who turned in a strong performance in 4 2/3 innings.

Nichols struck out six of the 17 batters he faced and gave up just one hit during his time on the mound.

The freshman wasn't the only key player out of the bullpen in the game as Vince Vannelle shined on his senior day at Hi Corbett Field. Vannelle struck out three batters and did not allow a hit over the final 1 2/3 innings.

"I just knew I had to stick with myself, make pitches and hold them to four," Nichols said. "So, that's what I tried to do on every pitch. Just take a deep breath and try to make my pitch. Not make the situation bigger than it was."

Throughout the night the Wildcats struggled to push runs across home plate but managed to stay afloat in the middle innings thanks to timely hits from Williams, first baseman Branden Boissiere and shortstop Nik McClaughry.

All three players had a part in cutting the lead down to one run in the fifth inning before McClaughry used a sacrifice bunt to bring in third baseman Tony Bullard for the tying run in the sixth.

Williams, Bossiere and Bullard all finished the night with multi-hit performances for the Wildcats.

Boissiere finished the final series of the regular season with nine hits including three hits in the finale Saturday night.

"I think he was in his best character as a hitter," Johnson said of his standout first baseman. "Line drive stroke, middle of the field, staying on pitches, not very many holes in that swing. Controlled the zone. Was on time. Just was himself.

"If he does that he's highly effective, and we needed him to be that good to win this series. So, very happy he was."

The Wildcats, which officially celebrated their outright Pac-12 title after the game, will now await the word from the NCAA Selection Committee on which teams will be making their way to Arizona for the opening round of the postseason.

As of now Johnson feels confident that his team has earned a top eight national seed that would ensure the Wildcats would remain at home for the regional and super regional rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

"It's not even a debate in my opinion," he said. " ... Forty wins. This program's been to Omaha more times than its won 40 games in a regular season. Outright Pac-12 champions. We only had one loss in the entire season, which was last night, to a team under a hundred in the RPI.

"Book it. I don't know if it's four, I don't know if it's five, I don't know if it's six but there's no way that's not happening."

The selection show for the NCAA Tournament will take place Monday at 9 a.m. MST with ESPN2 televising the release while the 16 host sites will be revealed Sunday on Twitter.