RECAP: Arizona locks up first win at Pac-12 baseball tournament

It was the sixth multi-home run game for Susac over his two-year career with the Wildcats.

Susac’s solo home run came in the third inning before hitting his second home run, a two-run shot, in the ninth inning to gave the Wildcats (36-21) an 8-5 lead and ultimately put the game away helping secure a winner’s-bracket berth in the double-elimination tournament.

Led by the powerful bat of catcher Daniel Susac , the Cats went ahead early after scoring two runs in the second inning on Garen Caulfield’ s two-run home run, which was only his second home run of the season.

After being swept in their last regular season series, the No. 5-seeded Wildcats got revenge against No. 4-seeded Oregon by beating the Ducks, 8-6, Wednesday in the opening game of the inaugural Pac-12 baseball tournament in Scottsdale.

The saying ‘third time's a charm’ could really be changed to ‘fourth time's a charm’ for Arizona.

On the mound, it was a bullpen game for both teams with starting pitcher Dawson Netz throwing 2 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs off of two hits and one strikeout.

Netz, who only recently returned from injury, was perfect through the first two innings and faced just six batters but allowed two singles in the top half of the third before being replaced.

Right-handed pitcher Javyn Pimental surrendered three hits allowing two runs to score, both of which were charged to Netz. Pimental was on the mound for 1 1/3 innings and faced seven batters.

The Wildcats were forced to come from behind yet again after right-handed pitcher Chris Barraza gave up a three-run home run in the sixth inning that put the Ducks (35-22) up 5-4.

Left-handed pitcher Eric Orloff (2-2) who pitched 2/3 of an inning was the winning pitcher in the contest. Right-handed pitcher Trevor Long got his sixth save of the season after going one inning and giving up one run on two hits.

Other notable players for the Wildcats included outfielders Chase Davis and Tanner O’Tremba who combined for three RBIs. Davis had two hits in the game including an RBI single in the fifth and a sac fly in the seventh inning that broke the tie to give the Cats a 6-5. O’Tremba’s RBI came from getting hit by a pitch in the seventh.

Arizona will face either the No.1 seeded Stanford Cardinal or the No. 8 seeded Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday at Scottsdale Stadium. First pitch is at 4:45 p.m. MST and will be televised by Pac-12 Networks.

A win Thursday would help the Wildcats reach the semifinal round and allow the team to have a day off Friday while the loser of the contest would be forced to play in an elimination game Friday afternoon.