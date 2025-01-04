RECAP: Arizona holds on to secure a 72-67 gritty win over No. 16 Cincinnati

Carter Bryant went a perfect 5 of 5 from the field. (Photo by Jeff Dean | Associated Press)

After locking in its first Big 12 conference win in program history, Arizona (8-5, 2-0 Big 12) hit the road against No. 16 Cincinnati and was able to shock the home crowd by leading by as many as 19 points early in the second half. However, the Bearcats battled back and tied things up at 64 with less than a minute to play in the game. From that point on, Arizona outscored the Bearcats 8-2 with guard Jaden Bradley scoring four of those eight points down the final minute of the game to secure the 72-67 road win for the Wildcats. It was Bradley that led the way for Arizona scoring a team-high 15 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the field. He managed to collect two rebounds and two steals in his 38 minutes of actions.

The play from Bradley was massive given the fact that guard Caleb Love struggled throughout the day scoring 12 points while going a tough 3 of 15 from the field and 2=for-8 from behind the 3-point line. As a team, the Wildcats shot 43% from the field and connected on five 3-points buckets shooting 36% from deep. Assists had been coming in waves over the last several games for Tommy Lloyd's team but that changed against Cincinnati with the team only snagging eight on the night. With just eight assists, Arizona finished with a negative turnover-to-assists ratio. The unsung hero of the game has to go to freshman forward Carter Bryant, who finished the night with 14 points. Bryant was perfect from the field going 5 of 5 from the floor and knocked down three clutch 3-point shots. However, Arizona didn't win the battle of the boards falling 39-34 against the Bearcats, which also resulted in getting beat 36 to 32 in the paint. Again, it wasn't a perfect game for Arizona whatsoever after leading by as many as 19 points. Yet, this might go down as the most important game of the season. A game that sparks a winning streak to get back on track in be a main contender in the rugged Big 12 conference.