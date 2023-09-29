Arizona (4-3-3) took its first conference loss on the road against California (5-3-2) in a 2-0 match at the Edwards Stadium on Thursday with the Wildcats' offense struggling to get any type of momentum going.

The Golden Bears came out aggressive with four corner kicks on their first trip down to Arizona territory but the Wildcats still were able to outshot fours shots to two shots.

Despite getting three shots on goal in the first period the Wildcats went into half tied up at zero with Cal. It was in the second half where thing fell off the rails for UA.

Cal kept testing the Wildcats' defense and finally found an opportunity in the 52nd minute when an Arizona defender turned the ball over and goalie Hope Hisey was out of the box. Golden Bears' forward Ari Manrique found the back right of the net putting them on top 1-0 midway through the match.

The Wildcats couldn't get anything going on offense, only recording five shots the rest of the match.

While the Wildcats were having trouble getting anything going offensively, the Golden Bears were able to find another opportunity in the 76th minute when Cal forward Manrique caught the Arizona defense by surprise again weaving through multiple defenders and blasting it in the back right corner of the net ensuring the match and expanding the lead to 2-0 and putting the nail in the coffin for UA.

The Wildcats will look to have another battle against No. 3 Stanford on Sunday, Oct. 1st, at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium with a kickoff time of 1 p.m. (MST).