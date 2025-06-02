Arizona lands Ivan Kharchenkov for its 2025 class

The 2025 recruiting class is already filled with high-level talent with three five-star recruits in Koa Peat, Brayden Burries and Dwayne Aristode to go along with three other talent prospects. The class ranks No. 1 nationally on Rivals.com.
Now with the loss of forward Carter Bryant, Tommy Lloyd and his staff added a seventh player to the class and the third international addition by landing Ivan Kharchenkov Monday morning.
Kharchenkov is one of the top German players playing for FC Bayern Munich 2. In three games this season, he has averaged 17.7 points per game while shootong 62% on 2-point attempts and 27% from deep.
Listed as a 6-foot-6, 217-pound shooting guard, Kharchenkov has a similar frame as Bryant.
This is another international prospect that Lloyd and his staff have been able to add during their time in Tucson.
Although Kharchenkov is listed as a shootong guard, his 27% shooting from deep is somewhat of a concern if he is to get serious minutes for the 2025-26 season.
Still, adding a highly talented prospect this late in the recruiting cycle is an impressive feat by Lloyd. Kharchenkov might take some time to develop but he is picking a staff that has had success at develop international players and getting them to the NBA.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)