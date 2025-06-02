Arizona lands Ivan Kharchenkov for its 2025 class

The 2025 recruiting class is already filled with high-level talent with three five-star recruits in Koa Peat, Brayden Burries and Dwayne Aristode to go along with three other talent prospects. The class ranks No. 1 nationally on Rivals.com.

Now with the loss of forward Carter Bryant, Tommy Lloyd and his staff added a seventh player to the class and the third international addition by landing Ivan Kharchenkov Monday morning.

Kharchenkov is one of the top German players playing for FC Bayern Munich 2. In three games this season, he has averaged 17.7 points per game while shootong 62% on 2-point attempts and 27% from deep.

Listed as a 6-foot-6, 217-pound shooting guard, Kharchenkov has a similar frame as Bryant.