RECAP: Arizona gets embarrassed in 34-7 loss to Colorado

The hype for Arizona's (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) homecoming was high with over 300-plus former players returning home, new football helmets and over 20 NFL scouts in attendance to watch five projected first-round NFL Draft picks.
All that hype, equaled to another complete dud of a performance for the second week in-a-row as the Wildcats fell 34-7 in a lackluster effort in every aspect of imaginable.
"[Colorado] beat us in all three phases," said Brent Brennan. " ... I apologize we didn't play better. ... It's 100% my fault. I have to get to work fixing it. I just need to do a better job coaching this team. That's where we're at. It's that simple."
The tone was set on the first play of the game as Arizona opened things up with a surprise onside kick attempt that wide receiver Jackson Holman failed to recover despite being right over the football as it rolled past the 10-yard requirement.
Arizona's offense had the same old struggles with little ability to move the football down field, Noah Fifita making the wrong reads and play calling take leaves you wonder what the exact system even is at this point.
The Wildcats were 3 of 11 on third down, which is lower than the team's 38% conversion rate on the season entering that game. As of right now, Arizona is 83rd nationally in third down success rate.
For Fifita, he recorded two more turnovers with an interception and a fumble. That gives him 12 total turnovers after having just six during the 2023 season.
"We're trying to hit bigger throws down the field, those take longer to develop," said Brennan. "And we're gonna have to see how we can get the ball out of Noah's hands."
On the defensive side of the ball, Arizona was down Treydan Stukes, Gunner Maldonado, Chubba Ma'ae and saw defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson sustain an injury in warm ups that resulted in him wearing a boot on his right leg and walking in crutches.
Being short handed for Arizona was a killer as Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders shredded the defense for 250 yards and three touchdowns while completing 70% of his passes.
Unlike the Wildcats, Colorado was highly successful on third downs converting 9 of 18 on the day. At one point in time, the Buffs were 8 of 11 at the end of the first half.
The lone bright spot on the defense was safety Jack Luttrell, who came up with not one, but two interceptions in the game with Colorado on Arizona's side of the field.
On the offensive line, Arizona allowed the Buffs to sack Fifita SEVEN times for a season-high allowed for the Wildcats.
Now below mount .500, Arizona's season looks to be hanging in the balance and the odds of making a bowl game get slimmer and slimmer. Remember, at the start, this was a team with aspirations of potentially winning the Big 12 and locking in a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
"Everybody's crushed from top to bottom," said Brennan. "My message to them is the only way forward is together."
Arizona will stay at home as West Virginia (3-3, 2-1) comes to Tucson with a kickoff time still to be determined at a later date and the TV channel has yet to be announced.
