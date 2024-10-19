RECAP: Arizona gets embarrassed in 34-7 loss to Colorado

Noah Fifita has turned the ball over 12 times this season compared to his six total turnovers the previous year. (Photo by Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)

The hype for Arizona's (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) homecoming was high with over 300-plus former players returning home, new football helmets and over 20 NFL scouts in attendance to watch five projected first-round NFL Draft picks. All that hype, equaled to another complete dud of a performance for the second week in-a-row as the Wildcats fell 34-7 in a lackluster effort in every aspect of imaginable.

"[Colorado] beat us in all three phases," said Brent Brennan. " ... I apologize we didn't play better. ... It's 100% my fault. I have to get to work fixing it. I just need to do a better job coaching this team. That's where we're at. It's that simple."

The tone was set on the first play of the game as Arizona opened things up with a surprise onside kick attempt that wide receiver Jackson Holman failed to recover despite being right over the football as it rolled past the 10-yard requirement. Arizona's offense had the same old struggles with little ability to move the football down field, Noah Fifita making the wrong reads and play calling take leaves you wonder what the exact system even is at this point. The Wildcats were 3 of 11 on third down, which is lower than the team's 38% conversion rate on the season entering that game. As of right now, Arizona is 83rd nationally in third down success rate. For Fifita, he recorded two more turnovers with an interception and a fumble. That gives him 12 total turnovers after having just six during the 2023 season. "We're trying to hit bigger throws down the field, those take longer to develop," said Brennan. "And we're gonna have to see how we can get the ball out of Noah's hands."