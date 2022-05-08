RECAP: Arizona evens the series after a 3-2 win over USC

After losing the first game of the series to USC, Arizona (33-16, 14-9 Pac-12) was able to redeem itself on Saturday, coming out on top, 3-2, on a thrilling afternoon. Left-handed pitcher Garrett Irvin gave the Wildcats a quality start going 6 ⅓ innings and only allowing a run in the third inning while also striking out seven Trojans and only walking one batter. With the win, his record improves to 5-3 on the season. Arizona is now 8-3 in games where Irvin starts.

On the offensive side, Arizona was led by star catcher Daniel Susac who went 2-for-4 with a two-run double in the 8th inning that saw Tanner O’Tremba and Nik McClaughry cross the plate to score. After going 0-for-4 yesterday, Susac continues his trend of having bounce back games after not recording a hit the day before. However, strikeouts still seem to be an issue for the Wildcats with the Trojans (23-21, 7-16 Pac-12) striking out nine of Arizona’s batters and stranding six runners on base. After Irvin’s strong outing, the bullpen continued what he left off thanks to the arms of Quinn Flanagan and Trevor Long who gave the Cats two innings of relatively clean work. With the exception of Long giving up a run in the ninth inning, the pen was untouchable.

After the middle of the order went 2-for-11 in game one, they continued to struggle and went 3-for-12 and are now sitting at 5-for-23 so far during the three-game series against USC. The Wildcats now are in a three-way tie for second with Stanford and UCLA in the Pac-12 and are still sitting three games behind the Oregon State (37-9, 17-6) with seven games left in the season. Arizona looks to win the rubber match of the series on Sunday with right-handed pitcher Anthony ‘Tonko’ Susac getting the start hoping to improve on his 7.30 ERA with first pitch being at 2:05pm (MST) on Pac-12 Arizona.